Is slugging for skincare the key to flawless skin? Exploring the benefits and risks

If you've been keeping up with the latest internet beauty trends, you may have come across the buzz around slugging for skincare.

Originating from South Korea, this skincare routine involves applying a petroleum-based ointment to your face before bed, with the aim of sealing in moisture and preventing hydration loss overnight. The end result? Facial skin that's softer, suppler and better hydrated.

So, is slugging for skincare really a new idea, or is it just a resurgence of beauty practices from our grandmothers' generation? To know more about this trendy skincare, keep reading.

How does slugging for skincare work?

Apply a thin layer and let it sit overnight (Image via Pexels/Greta Hoffman)

1) Hydration

Before applying the slug, make sure your skin is well-hydrated. Cleanse your face, and apply a hydrating moisturizer or serum that suits your skin type.

2) Slug pplication

Gently cleanse your face in the morning (Image via Pexels/Antoni Shkraba)

After hydrating your skin, apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly or a suitable occlusive product all over your face. Ensure that you focus on areas prone to acne, blackheads or excessive dryness.

3) Overnight treatment

Slugging is most effective when done before bed. Leave the slug on overnight to allow the occlusive ingredients to seal in moisture and work magic on your skin.

4) Morning cleansing

In the morning, gently cleanse your face to remove the slug, revealing soft, hydrated skin underneath. Follow up with your regular skincare routine, including moisturizer and SPF.

Benefits of using slugging on oily skin

Tightens pores (Image via FreePik)

Slugging for skincare is a great way to treat oily skin that's prone to acne and blackheads.

It can help reduce oil production, which keeps the skin looking fresh and clear. Slugging can also help treat acne scars by drawing out impurities in the skin, helping them fade over time.

Slugging tightens pores that have become enlarged due to excessive sebum production or irritation from other products used on the face (e.g., harsh exfoliants). Thata allows for better absorption of skincare products like moisturizers into the deeper layers of your epidermis where they're needed the most.

Apart from these benefits, slugging has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe redness caused by irritation while also improving circulation around blood vessels under capillaries near blemishes.

So they don't look so dark when you look at them up close without magnification glasses (which are necessary if you ever want anyone else looking at them).

Incorporating slugging in your skincare routine

Use a cream that's suitable for your skin (Image via Unsplash/Diana Polekhina)

Start by introducing slugging gradually. Begin with one or two nights a week to see how your skin responds.

Always ensure your skin is clean and well-hydrated before applying the slug.

Look for petroleum jelly or occlusive products that are non-comedogenic or specifically formulated for facial use.

Customize your slugging routine by combining it with other targeted skincare treatments, like spot treatments or serums.

Slugging for skincare - combine it with any serums (Image via Pexels/Polina Kovaleva)

Before you embark on your slugging for skincare adventure, remember that skincare isn't one-size-fits-all. Understanding your skin's specific needs and working with experts will help you achieve the best possible results.

It's important to consider other options based on your desired skin care goals, skin condition and skin type. There are numerous effective products and treatments available, and a dermatologist can guide you in tailoring the perfect skincare regimen for your unique needs.