Jeffrey R Holland Health update: How is the 82-year-old doing now?

Elder Jeffrey R Holland, the esteemed member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is currently being observed and receiving treatment for ongoing health issues, as updated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on August 3. People from all over the world who have been touched by his teachings and inspired by his example have expressed their concern and support in a huge outpouring in response to this news.

The release said that Holland is “grateful for the many prayers offered in his behalf in recent weeks for his health and during this time of mourning.”

What happened to Elder Jeffrey R Holland?

The 82-year-old apostle, well-known for his stirring and sympathetic preaching, first experienced health issues as he approached his 80s. He was hospitalized in June 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, to have diagnostic testing for an unspecified disease unrelated to COVID-19. Fortunately, he made a “miraculous” recovery.

Elder Jeffrey R Holland suffered numbness in his legs from a previous illness, and he used a walker in the spring of 2021 when he appeared on video for a family history convention.

Elder Jeffrey R Holland was temporarily relieved from his duties as an apostle in April 2023, while undergoing kidney dialysis and dealing with the consequences of COVID-19 along with his wife, Patricia. He was unable to attend General Conference in April due to illness, but in June he declared that he had started to gradually return to work.

However, Sister Patricia, his wife, died in July 2023 at the age of 81. Elder Jeffrey R Holland described Sister Patricia as "the greatest woman I have ever known," adding that while the news devastated him, the strength of the many people's prayers kept him going.

Elder Holland is appreciative of the prayers and support he has gotten from Church members and those who look after his family despite his health issues and the loss of his beloved wife.

How long does it take to recover from kidney dialysis?

When the kidneys can no longer efficiently execute the filtration process, dialysis is used to assist manage renal failure by eliminating waste products and extra fluids from the blood. The extent to which a person recovers following dialysis is influenced by the underlying reason for their renal failure, their general health, and the type of dialysis they underwent.

It's significant to note that every person recovers from dialysis differently. While some patients may endure long-term dialysis needs, others may benefit from improved kidney health or the prospect of a kidney donation. Working closely with healthcare providers to choose the most appropriate course of action for each patient's unique circumstances is the key to managing renal failure.

Elder Jeffrey R Holland's hospitalization for ongoing medical issues coincides with the passing of his wife, Sister Patricia Terry Holland. Elder Holland continues to be grateful for the prayers and goodwill that have been offered for him and his family in spite of these difficulties.

His unwavering commitment to his faith and testimony of Jesus Christ continue to uplift and inspire others. Let's keep Elder Holland in our prayers and thoughts as he seeks treatment and battles to recover.