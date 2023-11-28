Phentermine Diet Plan: An Interesting Approach Towards Weight Loss

The phentermine diet plan is commonly undertaken in the USA which is gaining its reputation for helping people to lose weight fast. But what is a phentermine diet plan and how does it work? Should you be opting for a phentermine diet plan too to shave off some excess fat? Let’s discuss.

The Phentermine diet plan focuses on Phentermine (phenyl-tertiary-butylamine). Phentermine is an FDFDA-approved drug that is promoted to treat obesity and is orally ingested. Phentermine acts as an appetite suppressant like by affecting the central nervous system, and stimulates the blood vessels and heart rate which in turn suppresses the secretion of enzymes, leading to appetite loss.

Is Phentermine Diet Plan A Good Way To Lose Weight?

(Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

A phentermine diet plan is quite a recommendation by many clinics if you want to lose weight. Since phentermine works as an appetite suppressant which in turn increases metabolism in your body. It is also recommended for people who are clinically obese or overweight, there is no need to go for a phentermine diet plan if you’re looking to shed a few pounds cosmetically. Phentermine is a medical drug with possible threatening side effects and reactions too, it is best recommended to consult a physician before jumping for a phentermine diet plan. Your phentermine diet plan also needs to be temporary i.e., on an average 3-6 weeks of dosage which can go up to 12 weeks monitored by your consultant before showing results.

The Phentermine Diet Plan

(Image via Pexels/Maarten van den Heuvel)

If you plan on losing weight using a phentermine diet plan, your caloric intake needs to be reduced. A general guide of intake can be 1500 calories per day, a good protein source, a well-balanced diet along with multivitamins, 20-30gm of fats, and phentermine. It is also advised to steer clear of whole carbohydrates, alcohol, or sugars while properly calculating your caloric intake throughout the day. But here are some guidelines for opting for a phentermine diet plan.

Recommended foods: A phentermine diet plan is highly rich in protein, vegetables, and alkalizing foods such as tofu, almonds, mustard, ginger, stevia, etc. Water is equally important during the phentermine diet plan; one should drink 8 glasses of water as a thumb rule.

Exercises: Your phentermine diet plan isn’t a magical hack into losing weight, and you need to put in the work and effort equally. It is recommended to exercise regularly like walking for 30 minutes at least, moderate bicycling, resistance training, or basic aerobics. For additional help via lifestyle, try taking stairs, walking short distances instead of a car, etc.

(Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Phentermine dose: While you should always seek medical consultation for the recommended dosage, a normal phentermine diet plan includes one orally ingested tablet during the morning per day. Since phentermine is a suppressant, it is best to take it during the morning as it acts as a stimulant throughout the day. Do not “double-up” your phentermine intake.

Consultation: Do consult a medical professional before opting for a phentermine diet plan. One should only opt for the phentermine diet plan if they are clinically obese or overweight where diet and exercise do not adequately solve the issue. Phentermine also tends to react adversely towards certain individuals and sometimes mild to severe side-effects such as insomnia, abnormal heart rate, and other symptoms can be observed too.

What Foods To Avoid On Phentermine?

(Image via Pexels/Andres Ayrton)

While the phentermine diet plan would help you keep your weight in check, certain items do not sit well medically with SSRIs, MAO inhibitors, and other weight loss drugs. As suggested before, while undergoing a phentermine diet plan one should avoid sugars, especially chocolates, ice cream, colas, etc. Alcohol, nicotine, and caffeine should be avoided during this period.

A phentermine diet plan is a help for anyone riddled by the stress of excessive weight and looking to lose it. However, it is always recommended to do so under professional medical guidance. It is better to always stay safe and plan properly.