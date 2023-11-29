Say yes to these dry fruits in the upcoming winters

Winter season is all about nourishing yourself which not only includes keeping yourself firm, but securing the whole immune system. Dry fruits are a delicious solution that will also be healthy for our overall immune system.

It also takes care of all the macronutrients needed in our body such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, zinc, phosphorus, and various vitamins. Dry fruits are little dehydrated chunks (either dried naturally or dried with a dehydrator) that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Further, we will discuss the best dry fruits for winter to add to your diet and their benefits.

Best Dry fruits for winters and their benefits

They have many benefits such as fighting cancer and diabetes (image by 8photo on freepik)

Almonds

Almonds are nuts that are low in carbohydrates and are good for people who engage in heavy workouts. They have fiber, vitamin E, and minerals which help in managing weight and it is good for brain health.

Pistachios

Pistachios are mostly rich in potassium, magnesium, and vitamin B6 which help elevate overall brain health and enhance your eyesight.

Dates

Dates have dietary fiber and iron in them. They help in weight management, elevate your gut health, and provide energy to the body.

Cashews

Cashews are nuts that incorporate healthy fats, antioxidants, and proteins. They are used in many ways such as being served as snacks or being used during cooking. Cashews helps elevate heart health and manage diabetes.

Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These are shaped like the brain which is an excellent way to learn the fact that walnuts support brain health and it also provide antioxidants.

Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts are mostly rich in iron. They help in mitigating levels of cholesterol and are often used in coffees and making bakery goods.

Raisins

Raisins are also rich in iron which helps in digestion in our body and relieves the it from constipation.

Figs

Figs, also known as anjeer, incorporate soluble and insoluble fibers. Figs are excellent for individuals who suffer from problems related to gut health.

Prunes

Prunes are also rich in fiber content and antioxidants. They promote heart health and incorporate bifidobacterial which improves digestion.

Benefits of dry fruits

They can be served as snacks (Image by freepik on freepik)

Dry fruits contain various types of nutrients that help in securing the immune system and incorporate polyphenols that have anti-inflammatory effects. They help in fighting off infections and also eliminate free radicals which lower oxidative stress.

Further, dry fruits have the ability to help cure diseases like cancer and type-2 diabetes. Not only do they regulate gene mechanisms and control insulin levels, but when consumed adequately, they also lowers the risk of prostate, pancreatic, colon, stomach, and bladder cancers.

They are well known for improving conditions related to skin, heart, blood pressure, and bones (osteoporosis). Additionally, these are rich in soluble and insoluble fibers which helps in enhancing gut health.

Precautions for the consumption of dry fruits

There are some precautions you should take before eating dry fruits, they are as follows:

They offer various amounts of health benefits and should be consumed adequately. Dry fruits bought from stores may incorporate preservatives and many fats not fit for our bodies. It is advised to take precautions for people with nut allergies. Excessive eating of nuts can cause gain in weight and digestion problems. One should take at least 30g of nuts which elevates the vitality of portion control.

In a nutshell, we can say that adding dry fruits to your winter diet can be delicious as well as nutritional for your overall health. These can be used in many ways such as snacks, mixed into various beverages, and toppings, assuring a healthy experience altogether.