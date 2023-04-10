Side effects of valerian root: What you need to know before trying it

Valerian root is a perennial herb that has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for insomnia and anxiety, but it's important to be aware of side effects of valerian root.

The active ingredient in valerian root is valerenic acid, which acts on receptors in the brain to produce sedative effects similar to benzodiazepines (a class of drugs commonly prescribed as tranquilizers).

These effects can be helpful if you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night, but they could also make you groggy during the day if you take too much. So talk with your doctor before trying any new supplement.

Common side effects of valerian root

Headache is the common side effects of valerian root. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Valerian root is a popular herbal remedy that has been used for centuries to treat insomnia and anxiety. It's also used to help with stress and restlessness, as well as symptoms associated with premenstrual syndrome.

However, like any supplement or medication, valerian root can cause side effects if you take too much of it or if you're sensitive to one of its ingredients. Look for any of these symptoms after taking this herb:

Headaches

Stomach Upset

Dizziness

Nausea

These are all signs that something isn't right, meaning you should stop taking the supplement immediately.

Long-term side effects of valerian root

Side effects of valerian root: reduced appetite. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Here are a few:

1) Risk of liver damage: Long-term use of valerian root may cause liver damage.

2) Increased risk of developing allergies: Long-term use of valerian root may increase risk for developing allergies and other autoimmune disorders.

3) Reduced Appetite: Long-term use of valerian root can reduce appetite, which can lead to weight loss if you don't have enough calories every day.

How to safely use valerian root?

The best way to use valerian root is under the supervision of a healthcare professional.

If you're considering taking valerian root on your own, it's important that you first consult with your doctor or pharmacist before doing so. That will help ensure that you're using the right dosage and not mixing it with any other medications that may interact adverselt with valerian root.

Tips for managing side effects of valerian root

Use small doses, and monitor your sleep. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

When you're taking a supplement, it's important to be aware of the potential side effects.

The good news is that most people don't experience any adverse reactions at all. If you do experience any side effects, though, there are some things you can do to manage them:

1) Start with a small dose

If you're new to valerian root supplements or have never taken them before, start with a small dose (200 milligrams), and work up from there as needed.

That will help ensure that the body adjusts gradually so that any side effects of valerian root are less severe than they would otherwise be if they occurred suddenly when you consume too much of it.

2) Monitor your symptoms

If your symptoms persist after increasing your daily intake over several weeks or months without improvement, talk to your doctor about other options for managing sleep issues.

These include monitoring sleep patterns through an app like Sleep Cycle or Fitbit Alta HR Sleep Tracker Watch - Black/Silver - which can help identify whether other factors besides lack of restful sleep is contributing to poor quality rest at night.

Alternatives to valerian root

Lavender oil can be used as an alternative. (Image via Pexels/Mareefe)

If you're looking for a natural sleep aid, there are many other options that may be better suited to your needs.

1) Lemon balm has been shown to be effective in reducing anxiety and improving sleep quality.

2) Passionflower has also been used traditionally as a sedative herb with similar effects as valerian root.

3) Kava kava is another option that has been used for centuries by Pacific Islanders who believe that it helps them relax and feel calm while also boosting their mood.

4) Lavender oil also helps promote relaxation without causing drowsiness, but it contains alcohol. So keep that in mind if using topically on yourself or others.

Valerian root is a natural supplement that can be effective in treating anxiety, insomnia and other health conditions.

However, it's important to be aware of the potential side effects of valerian root, which can include headaches, dizziness, gastrointestinal issues, liver damage, allergic reactions and sleep disturbances.

Moreover, as with any supplement or medication, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional before taking valerian root.

