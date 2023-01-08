6 Best Home Exercises to Lose Flabby Arms

The most common exercises to lose flabby arms target the tricep muscles, as these are the muscles on the back of the arms that cause the flabby appearance.

It's seemingly difficult to maintain a toned upper body, be it due to genetics, general body fat, or simply effects of ageing. Without regular exercise, excess fat tends to collect in arms, particularly in the area around the triceps (the muscles at the back of the upper arms).

Having a good, healthy, balanced diet and staying hydrated can set you on the right track, as diet plays an important role in accumulation of body fat. To get rid of flabby arms, you must perform tricep exercises regularly.

Exercises to Lose Flabby Arms

The following six exercises to lose flabby arms can be easily performed at home. Some of them do not require any equipment, while others may require a wall or the floor or a pair of dumbbells. Let's get started:

1) Arm Circle

Arm circles and arm scissors will help you tone your arms (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Arm circles are one of the best exercises to lose flabby arms and can be done without any equipment. Do this exercise regularly, and you will certainly see a difference in your arm muscles.

Instructions:

Spread your feet about hip-width apart, and rise to your feet. Stretch out your arms so that they're perpendicular to the ground.

You should make small, controlled circles with your hands as you move your arms in a circling motion forward.

To feel a triceps stretch, enlarge the circles. After 10-15 seconds, make the turn around.

Do 2-3 sets of 10-15 reps.

2) Scissor

Scissors is the second exercise in our list of best exercises to lose flabby arms. It also be performed without any equipment and when done regularly can show great improvement in the arm muscles.

Instructions:

Stand in an erect position, with the feet shoulder-width apart,

Form the letter 'V' with your arms stretched out in front of you.

Make an 'X' with your arms by crossing them over each other.

Alter 20 times between the 'V' and 'X' positions.

Put your arms down, and chill out for a minute or two.

The recommended number of repetitions is 10–20, and the recommended number of sets is 2–3.

3) Wall Push-up

Push-ups are one of best exercises to reduce flabby arms. (Image via Pexels/Nathan Cowley)

Wall push-ups are a great way to target the tricep muscles without using any equipment. It's one of the best exercises to lose flabby arms at home, as all you need is a wall to do it.

Instructions:

Face the wall, and stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Put your palms against a wall, and extend your arms in front of your chest.

Stand on your toes with your heels raised, and lean towards the wall so that the elbows fold at the bottom.

Stand on your heels; lean back from the wall, and straighten your arms.

Repeat ten times.

Rest your arms at your sides for 10-15 seconds. Do two or three sets.

4) Bent-Over Row

The bent-over row is one of the best exercises to lose flabby arms. It targets both the triceps and biceps at the same time. You will need dumbbells to do this exercise.

Instructions:

Set your feet about shoulder width apart.

Make sure your back stays straight as you bend forward from the hips while bending at the knees.

Put your hands in a natural position, under your shoulders.

Curl your shoulder blades in towards each other, and bend your elbows to bring your arms to your chest.

Feel the strain on the triceps as you gradually lower the weights.

Do it 15-20 times.

5) Tricep Dip

Arm stretching is also important to relax the muscles, (Image via Pexels/Sarah Chai)

Tricep dips are one of the best exercises to lose flabby arms, and you need minimal equipment to do them. You can do them from any sturdy chair, bed, or a bench whose height is suitable.

Instructions:

Place your hands shoulder-width apart on a locked chair or bench.

Place your butt in front of the bench, with feet flat on the floor and hip-width apart.

You can target the triceps more effectively and reduce strain on the elbows if you slightly extend your arms while maintaining a slight bend on the elbow.

As you bend your arms to 90 degrees, lower your body till the back is almost touching the bench.

When you reach this point, you can begin the slow push back to the starting position.

Perform a set of 10-15 repetitions.

6) Plank

Exercising the arms regularly while maintaining a low calorie diet can help tone the arms. (Image via Pexels/Mart Production)

The plank is one of the best exercises to lose flabby arms, as it tones the tricep muscles. Not only does it work out your core, it gives the arms a good workout as well.

Instructions:

Lie on your belly, supporting yourself with your forearms and knees.

Come into the plank position with your feet shoulder-width apart.

A straight back, parallel to the floor, and a tucked-in bum are essential for a confident appearance.

Tighten the abs, and maintain that position for as long as you can. Start with 20-30 seconds, and work up to a minute. Repeat that three times.

Takeaway

Perform the aforementioned exercises to lose flabby arms at least 4-5 times a week to notice a real difference in your arm fat. You must also follow a low-calorie, protein-rich diet to see quicker results.

