Sprained ankle workouts: 6 best exercises to heal your ankle fast

Got a sprained ankle? If yes, there are several sprained ankle workouts you can do to get some instant relief. Regular practice of certain exercises can be an excellent way to reduce pain, increase mobility in the legs, and most importantly heal the ankles properly.

However, any type of rehabilitation exercise should be done after a few days of rest to prevent reinjury or any kind of complications.

In this article, we have listed some of the simplest yet effective workouts for a sprained ankle. You can do these exercises at your home to recover from your injured ankle fast.

Sprained ankle workouts to recover fast

Read on to learn about six of the best exercises that are safe and useful to do when you have a sprained ankle:

#1 Ankle circle

Ankle circles are the best sprained ankle workouts. (Photo via Pexels/Kindel Media)

Ankle circles are one of the easiest sprained ankle workouts that help open the ankle joints while gently releasing tension and pain. This exercise involves making clockwise and anti-clockwise circles with the affected ankle and foot.

To do it:

Sit in a comfortable position on a chair or sofa, and make sure your back is straight.

Lift your affected leg slowly, and start making large circles using your foot and ankle. Rotate your foot clockwise for at least 5 reps, and rotate it anti-clockwise.

Perform the exercise on both legs.

#2 Towel stretch

Towel stretch is among the best workouts to do with a sprained ankle, as it stretches the ankle joints and eases pain. This exercise is easy and can be done anytime. To do this exercise, you will need a towel or a resistance band.

To do it:

Sit straight on the floor with both legs extended out in front.

Wrap a resistance band or a towel around the ball of the affected foot, and hold the ends tightly with both hands.

Slowly pull back the towel while moving the toes towards you.

Hold the stretch for a few seconds, and release. Don’t overstretch the muscles.

#3 Ankle alphabet

Sprained ankle workouts improve range of motion. (Photo via Freepik/Drazen Zigic)

Ankle alphabet is one of the most productive sprained ankle workouts that helps increase range of motion, eases pain and enhances mobility in the ankles. This easy exercise helps you move your ankle in almost every direction.

To do it:

Sit comfortably on a chair or couch, and extend your leg straight out.

Make the letters of the alphabet in the air using your big toe. Don't overdo the movement if you have severe pain.

Repeat a few times.

#4 Standing calf stretch

Another very beneficial exercise for a sprained ankle, the standing calf stretch gently eliminates tension and improves ankle mobility.

To do it:

Stand straight facing a wall or anything tall and sturdy. Place your hands on it for support at shoulder level.

Put your sprained ankle one step back from your healthy foot.

Place your back heel flat on the floor, and slowly bend the knee of the injured foot till you feel a gentle stretch in the calf of your sprained side.

Don't overstretch your knee. Repeat the exercise.

#5 Knee motion

Knee motion strengthen weak ankle muscles. (Photo via Freepik)

Knee motion exercise can help heal your sprained ankle by increasing the range of motion. It's an easy and effective exercise that’s sure to strengthen weak ankle muscles.

To do it:

Sit straight on a chair with your feet flat on the floor and back straight.

Without lifting your foot, start moving your knee from one side to another. Do it slowly, and do not overdo it.

Do the exercise for a few seconds, and repeat.

#6 Heel raise

Heel raise is considered one of the best sprained ankle workouts because it provides ankle extension and helps reduce pain and inflammation associated with sprain and injuries. This exercise also increases muscle strength and heals ankle injuries quickly.

To do it:

Stand straight, and position your hands resting on a wall, a chair back or kitchen countertop that’s tall and sturdy.

With the feet positioned at shoulder-width, lift your heels. and hold the position for a few seconds.

Come back down slowly, and repeat the exercise.

So, these were some of the best and easiest sprained ankle workouts you can do to heal your injured ankle fast. Avoid any kind of intense exercises or cardio with a sprained ankle.

Remember not to overdo these movements, as they can cause more harm than good. Moreover, if the pain is severe and you have problems moving the ankles, avoid any type of exercise, and immediately consult a physical therapist.

Your healthcare provider can help determine the best type of treatment and also prescribe a suitable rehabilitation therapy to suit your needs.