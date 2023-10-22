Symptoms that you may have Food Addiction and how to overcome it

Food addiction is gradually gaining support and recognition in the mainstream media, thanks in part to well-known individuals who are now speaking openly about their struggles with this condition. It occurs when individuals consume food in excess of their body's nutritional requirements, driven by the brain's pleasure response to taste.

Studies have indicated that our brains reward us with similar pleasure responses when consuming specific foods, particularly those rich in sugar, fat, and salt, akin to the way the brain reacts to alcohol or drugs like cocaine. This triggers the release of dopamine, the "feel-good" hormone, creating a persistent desire to consume these foods, even when you are full, despite your awareness of the potential harm.

In many cases, junk Food is the primary culprit behind food addiction. Its ability to tantalize your taste buds briefly leads to overconsumption, leaving you with an excess of calories to burn, ultimately contributing to obesity.

Junk Food is one of the biggest reasons (Image via Unsplash/Sander Dalhuisen)

Just like drug addiction, the dopamine receptors slowly become less sensitive, making us develop a tolerance for food, which reduces our satisfaction after eating, and we end up overeating to get that same pleasure of fulfillment. Food addiction not only affects your body but also consumes a lot of your time and focus and affects your relationships with the people around you.

Food and Addiction: What are its Symptoms?

There is no fixed diagnosis for addiction to food (Image via Unsplash/Ali Inay)

There are no established diagnostic criteria for Food Addiction, with treatment primarily revolving around therapy. Here are 6 of its most common symptoms:

Consuming favored foods to the point of excess fullness. Experiencing persistent cravings for specific foods even after completing a balanced meal. Pursuing various means to obtain preferred foods when they are unavailable. Concealing the consumption of unhealthy foods from others. Experiencing feelings of guilt after overeating but persisting in such behavior. Losing control over the consumption of unhealthy foods, even in the face of weight gain and health issues.

If these symptoms resonate with your behavior, you may be dealing with food addiction. However, there is no need to panic, as there are effective strategies to overcome this condition.

Overcoming Food Addiction

This addiction could be minimized and then eliminated (Image via Unsplash/ Amanda Lucati)

Though are is no absolute diagnosis of food addiction, there are certain actions that you can take to control this habit. Experts are still working and trying to find a solution for this condition.

1) List all the things that make you instantly crave them. They are the trigger foods and specifically do all the things that make you avoid them completely.

2) If you always feel like wanting something to eat then replace those junk foods with healthy foods and beverages, that will provide you nutrition.

3) Select restaurants and food courts where the menu has healthy food options, and avoid the snack food pages on the menu. Always keep a note with you, that will remind you to stop when you are lured.

4) Don't force yourself to go on a strict weight loss regime as this will worsen the case. Give yourself time, at least a couple of months, and start by adding "Healthy Days" in a week, where you don't eat any junk food, and gradually increase the number.

The truth is, that you will fail to maintain consistency and will try to quit several times before finally succeeding. It's very common and experienced by almost everyone who decides to come out of addiction to food. The only rule is, you shouldn't stop, and start back again and all over again until you finally succeed.

But even if it persists, it is best to seek professional help. Find a good mental expert on food addiction in your nearby area, or try taking an online consultation. Food Addiction therapy can be one of the best options.