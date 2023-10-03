The best ways to prevent wrist injuries while weightlifting

Weightlifters are all too familiar with wrist injuries due to the enormous pressure their wrists sustain during training. Sometimes, the wrong move, lifting too much too soon or even skipping a warm-up can land them in pain. A quick twist or overstretching can result in sprains or strains, and pushing those wrists too hard over time can lead to issues like tendinitis.

Wrist misalignment or bending it too much or too little can be an open invitation to injury, especially during exercises like bench presses, overhead lifts, or curls.

For those lifting weights, it's always a good idea to learn the right techniques, go slow with adding weight, and make wrist exercises a part of your routine. And if you're tackling some heavy-duty lifting, a wrist wrap or brace might just be your new best friend.

Why do wrist injuries occur while lifting weights?

Improper Form: When you're lifting, getting your form wrong can really stress out those wrists. For instance, letting your wrists bend too much when doing bench presses or lifts is asking for trouble.

Overloading: Going for weights too heavy for what you can handle? That's a quick way to do a number on your wrists, stressing everything from muscles to tendons.

Sudden Movements: Quick and jolty movements when lifting can surprise and hurt your wrists. This often happens when you're not careful or trying to rush through a lift.

Lack of Warm-Up: Jumping into weightlifting without a good warm-up? That's cutting off good blood circulation to your wrists and making them more injury-prone. Taking time to warm up can make those joints more agile and ready.

Overuse: Lifting weights day in and day out without rest can wear your wrists out, leading to things like tendinitis. Too much of the same motion without a break can spark some real discomfort.

Inadequate Wrist Strength: If your wrist muscles aren't strong or flexible enough, they're going to feel the strain when heavy lifting comes into play.

Previous Wrist Injuries: Have a history of wrist injuries? Be careful. If it hasn't healed up right, lifting might just bring that pain right back.

Ways to prevent wrist injuries

Proper Technique and Form: It's essential to get the basics right. Focus on your form, especially keeping your wrist straight and steady. Not sure if you're doing it right? Think about teaming up with a personal trainer or coach. They'll show you the ropes and help you nail that form.

Gradual Progression: Start off easy. Begin with lighter weights and as you get stronger, slowly up the ante. Your wrists need time to get used to the new weights. It's all about pacing yourself.

Warm-Up and Mobility: Before diving into your routine, take some time to warm up, giving special love to your wrists with some stretches. Add in some exercises that specifically help your wrist move better. It's all about staying limber.

Wrist Strengthening Exercises: Remember to include exercises just for your wrists. Think of wrist curls or exercises to beef up your grip. Resistance bands or even hand grippers can be super handy for strengthening those wrists.

Use Wrist Support: If you're lifting something heavy, think about using a wrist wrap or brace. It's like giving your wrists a little extra backup, especially during bench presses or heavy curls.

Listen to Your Body: Your body knows best. If your wrists start complaining, give them a break. Don't try to power through any pain or discomfort; it's just not worth it.

Rest and Recovery: Your wrists need their beauty sleep. Make sure they get plenty of rest between workouts. Sprinkle in some rest days in your routine as well.

Now that you know how to prevent wrist injuries while lifting weights, it will be easier for you to track down the moves that won't be so good for your wrists and avoid them.