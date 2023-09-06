The Sleep Debt Dilemma: Are you paying a price you can't afford?

You may be experiencing sleep debt if you find yourself feeling dazed, irritable, or simply exhausted throughout the day. This condition impacts millions of individuals around the world, yet it's largely misunderstood.

This debt is the cumulative effect of not getting enough sleep. When we don't receive the recommended amount of sleep in a 24-hour period, we start to accumulate debt. Healthy sleep is vital for babies, toddlers, adults, and basically everyone you know.

Sleep conditions have real time consequences. (Image via Freepik/ vecstock)

What is Sleep Debt?

Overworked and tired, that's what leads to deprivation. (Image via Freepik/ djvstock)

Sleep debt is similar to a financial deficit, but instead of owing money, you owe sleep to your body. This takes place when you frequently fail to get a substantial amount of sleep over a period of time.

Every time you cut back on sleep, you accumulate debt. And similar to financial debt, if unsettled, it can have major repercussions for your health and well-being.

What is the most common sleep debt myth?

What is the most common myth surrounding this condition? (Image via vecteezy/ Boonsom Chotpaiboon)

A typical myth concerning sleep debt is that you may pay for the remaining sleep hours over the weekends. Although it isn't that simple, an extended weekend snooze may make you feel refreshed, but this won't completely repay your sleep debt. Imagine this as paying a small installment on a big loan—this may be helpful, but the debt still remains.

How do years of sleep debt impact you?

All those nights pile up into one. (Image via Vecteezy/ Federico Caputo)

How do we accumulate this debt over a period of time? Think of staying up late to binge-watch your all-time favorite TV shows or overloading information for college exams. Those sleepless nights begin to accumulate. As you continue to cut back on sleep, your body's circadian rhythm gets distorted, making it even more challenging to catch up.

A prolonged period of sleep deprivation can give rise to multiple health concerns, including a higher risk of chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity, and heart-related diseases.

This may damage your cognitive functions too, making it challenging to focus, remember things, and make decisions. All the more, deprivation of sleep can negatively affect your mental health and mood, which leads to agitation, stress, and depression.

Catching up on sleep debt: It is never too late

Catching up on any kind of debt is essential. (Image via Vecteezy/ Srinrat Wuttichaikitcha)

The great thing is that you can, over time, reduce your debt by adopting a few lifestyle alterations. There are some much-needed tips to assist you in catching up on the much-needed ZZZs. It is important to regularize your cycle to seek mental health benefits. Try to go to bed and get up at the same time each day, even on the weekends.

Just like you would make time for work or other activities, make time for sleep as well. Identify the significance of sleep in your everyday life. Treat it as a valuable necessity, not a luxury.

The ultraviolet light emitted by smartphones, tablets, and modern computers can greatly interfere with your sleep balance. Try to limit screen time to a minimum of an hour before bedtime.

Be aware of what you consume before you go to sleep. Avoid having caffeine, tea, and complex, spicy, or sugar-rich foods close to sleep time. Having such complex foods may make the digestive process function slowly, leading to reduced sleep quality.

Sleep debt is a very real concern that may significantly affect your health and longevity. It's not at all a myth, and it can gather over time.

However, with the right methods, you can start to repay your sleep debt and make use of the various benefits of a good night's sleep. Always remember, a rejuvenated you is always a healthier and happier you!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.