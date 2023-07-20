Types of Procrastinators: Patterns Behind Delayed Action

Did you know there are different types of procrastinators? Procrastination is a very common issue that acts as an obstacle for many people. There seems to always be something more important and interesting than the task at hand. Dealing with procrastination to the core is important to enhance one's well-being.

Once you identify if you can relate to being one of the types of procrastinators, your task becomes simpler. Clients often feel frustrated and agitated in therapy about what may be causing them to delay the task. Therefore, it becomes essential for mental health professionals to guide them and psycho-educate them on the various types of procrastinators.

There are various types of procrastinators and they each have distinguishing characteristics. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Types of Procrastinators

Can you identify these types of procrastinators in your inner circle? (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

The following list details the common types of procrastinators that you may come across. However, the list is not exhaustive, and you may identify with more than one trait.

1) The Perfectionist

One of the core reasons for procrastination is perfectionism. An individual with these traits is likely to set extremely high standards for themselves, which leaves no room for mistakes. They may delay starting a task because they may not be able to meet their own set standards.

2) The Avoider

These reasons often form the roots for not finishing tasks on time. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

We all tend to avoid tasks that are monotonous, boring, or highly challenging. However, these types of procrastinators always choose to avoid these tasks and substitute them for something interesting or fun. They use avoidance coping mechanisms as their safety behavior.

3) The Crisis-Driven

Have you ever waited until the deadline to begin a task? Most likely, you are driven by a crisis for task completion. Many procrastinators believe that they are most effective when they complete tasks at the last minute and also get a kick out of being the last ones to complete them.

4) The Indecisive

Indecisiveness is a major contributor to delay in task completion. (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Indecision is the sister of procrastination. These types of procrastinators are not able to make decisions until the last minute. Since they are unsure of what will work for them, they end up saving everything for last.

5) Overwhelmed

As the name indicates, overwhelmed types of procrastinators engage in postponement due to the nature of tasks. They may feel burdened by the overwhelming number of tasks they need to complete. To them, it's a huge mountain of tasks they'll have to work on. Due to the stress they encounter, they are unable to think of ways to manage their tasks.

Why do People Procrastinate?

Why do we engage in this behavior? (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Procrastination is a complex behavior that can severely dampen functioning. There can be many reasons why a person procrastinates. One common reason is a lack of motivation. When the task is too challenging or too easy, an individual is likely to procrastinate.

Even if they are motivated, sometimes the fear of failure can stop individuals from trying out. The starting point can be perceived as too far away for most of us. For instance, you are likely to procrastinate on tasks that have a deadline in the next three months. This lapse in predicting how much time we will need to finish a task can also contribute to procrastination.

How to Not Procrastinate?

How do we start addressing the now instead of waiting on it? (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

Procrastination is not a new phenomenon and can be a self-sabotaging pattern. There are ways in which you can learn to manage it. It starts with setting realistic expectations. If procrastination has been a chronic feature in your life, it won't go away immediately. Your brain may be feeling overwhelmed by the number of tasks at hand, and it is okay to give it a break.

Identify the type of procrastination you may be engaging in. You are more likely to procrastinate if you have a group doing the same. Try prioritizing yourself and your tasks.

It is essential to ask yourself some questions before tackling procrastination: why do I need to complete this task? How will completing it on time help me? How will not completing it on time affect me? Do I have the resources to deal with this?

By identifying the various types of procrastinators, you enhance your understanding of this thief of time. Some factors can be chronic in nature, for instance, perfectionism. In this case, you might need the help of a professional to identify your internal standards and change them accordingly.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.