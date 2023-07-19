Understanding Lichen Planus: Symptoms and Signs

Lichen planus is a relatively common inflammatory skin condition that affects People of all ages can develop lichen planus, an inflammation of the skin that is rather frequent.

Skin and mucous membranes are impacted by lichen planus, a chronic autoimmune condition. Itchy, polygonal papules or plaques with a flat top that are purple in color are indicative of the disorder. It may also have an impact on the scalp, nails, genitalia, and mouth.

Let's explore the signs of this condition: Understanding its symptoms is essential for early discovery and effective care, despite the fact that its precise etiology is still unclear.

In this article, we will explore the various signs and symptoms associated with lichen planus.

Symptoms Associated with Lichen Planus

Image via Pexels

1. Skin Symptoms

Lichen planus often manifests as clusters of tiny, glossy, hard, and irritating papules. The wrists, ankles, lower back, inner forearms, and genital region are common sites for these lumps to appear.

They could be polygonal in form and purple or violet in hue. These papules may combine to produce bigger plaques over time. The primary symptom of itching is scratching, which can cause skin abrasions and subsequent infections.

2. Oral Symptoms

Mucous membranes, particularly those in the mouth, are susceptible to lichen planus. The inside of the cheeks, gums, tongue, or roof of the mouth may develop white, lacy patches or sores as symptoms.

While eating hot, spicy, or acidic meals, these sores can be very uncomfortable. In extreme circumstances, oral ulcers and soreness may develop. Some people could also feel a metallic or bitter taste in their mouths or have trouble swallowing.

3. Nail Symptoms

Another defining trait of this skin condition is nail involvement. Nails that are affected may develop ridges, pits, thinning, or grooves. They could also have a rough surface or seem discolored.

The severity of nail alterations might vary, and in some situations, the nail may get brittle and breakable. Secondary bacterial or fungal infections must be avoided by taking the necessary precautions and care.

4. Scalp and Hair Symptoms

The scalp may be affected by lichen planus, which can cause redness, scaling, and irritation. It may result in thinning, bald patches, or hair loss in the afflicted regions. Some people could also feel pain or soreness in their scalps.

This skin infection must be distinguished from other scalp disorders since various conditions may require different types of therapy.

5. Genital Symptoms

Moreover, this skin condition can irritate and cause discomfort in the vaginal region. It can cause vaginal dryness, painful sex (dyspareunia), and white, glossy, or erosive patches to develop on the vulva in females. On the penis, males may develop papules or plaques, as well as redness and itching.

Sexual function and quality of life may be greatly impacted by this condition. If you observe any changes in the genital region, you should contact a doctor right away since early diagnosis and treatment are essential for symptom relief and avoiding problems.

Early diagnosis and successful treatment of this skin condition depend on the ability to recognize its signs. It is advised that you get medical assistance if you observe any odd changes to your skin, mouth, nails, or scalp.

This skin condition cannot be completely cured, although there are treatments that can help control the symptoms of the disease. In diagnosing and creating customized treatment programs, dermatologists and oral experts are essential.

We can ensure prompt care and improved quality of life for people affected by lichen planus by increasing awareness and understanding the symptoms.