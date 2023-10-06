Vastus Lateralis Stretching Exercises for Stronger and More Flexible Quads

Vastus lateralis stretching exercises are essential for maintaining leg health and performance. One of the quadriceps group's four muscles, the vastus lateralis, is essential for the proper functioning of your legs.

While many workouts target your legs, particularly your quads, they offer little to no isolation of the different leg muscles. For stronger and larger thighs, it's essential to isolate your vastus lateralis. It is important to note that exercises don’t focus on a single muscle, but vastus lateralis stretching exercises give more attention to the said muscles in your quads.

Before diving into the vastus lateralis stretching exercises, let us understand why this muscle group is important.

Understanding the vastus lateralis muscle

Vastus lateralis stretching exercises help in maintaining optimal health of legs. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro Studio)

The vastus lateralis runs from your hip to just above the knee on the outside of your thigh. This thigh muscle supports hip stability and knee extension. Unfortunately, it's also a typical source of tension and pain that, if not appropriately managed, can result in injury.

For optimal leg function, the vastus lateralis must be kept flexible and healthy. This muscle's tightness or weakness can cause pain, restricted motion, and even damage. Vastus lateralis stretches can ease pain from tight muscles that are felt in the knees and thighs.

Best vastus lateralis stretching exercises

A stretching routine helps ease muscle discomfort. (Image via Pexels/ RDNE Stock Project)

One can incorporate the following vastus lateralis stretching exercises to reduce pain and improve flexibility:

1) Standing quadriceps stretch

Here’s how to perform the standing quadriceps stretch:

Stand on one leg.

As you bend your other leg, take hold of your ankle with one hand.

While maintaining your knees close together, gently lift your ankle towards your buttocks.

Switch legs after 15 to 30 seconds of holding.

2) Butterfly stretch

Here’s how to perform butterfly stretch:

Put your feet together so that they make a diamond shape while you sit on the floor.

Gently lower your knees to the floor while holding onto your feet with your hands.

Hold with your back straight for 15 to 30 seconds.

3) Lunging hip flexor stretch

Here’s how to perform lunging hip flexor stretch:

Lunge forward while taking a stride forward.

In order to lower your body, keep your front knee bent and your back leg straight.

Feel your hip flexor and quad flexors stretching as you lean slightly forward.

For 15 to 30 seconds, hold each leg.

4) Foam rolling

Here’s how to perform foam rolling:

Put a foam roller under your thighs while lying on your stomach.

Roll back and forth slowly while concentrating on the vastus lateralis.

Invest more time in any sore or tender areas.

5) Knee to wall leg out to side

Here’s how to perform this exercise:

Start in a lunge position with your back straight and your hips pointing forward.

Next, stoop and plant your foot on a wall or other firm surface.

From there, slowly straighten out while moving away from it, tucking your pelvis under as if performing a twerk dance, all the while being careful to maintain contact with the walls and your feet.

Depending on how much pain or energy you can manage, hold this position for anywhere between 30 seconds and two minutes!

Include these vastus lateralis stretching exercises in your daily fitness routine to benefit from them. Never forget that stretching shouldn't hurt. You shouldn't feel uncomfortable, just tension. As soon as you feel any pain, stop what you're doing and get medical advice.