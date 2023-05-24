Dumbbell thrusters are a popular exercise commonly associated with CrossFit training.

CrossFit is a high-intensity fitness programme that combines elements of weightlifting, cardiovascular conditioning and bodyweight exercises. Dumbbell thrusters are often included in CrossFit workouts due to their ability to engage multiple muscle groups and provide a full body workout.

CrossFit workouts often incorporate functional movements that mimic everyday activities and require a combination of strength, endurance and mobility. Dumbbell thrusters fit well in this framework, as they involve a squatting motion and an overhead press, both of which are fundamental movements used in daily life.

The versatility and effectiveness of dumbbell thrusters make them a favorite among CrossFit athletes and trainers. They can be modified to suit various fitness levels by adjusting the weight of the dumbbells and number of repetitions. Additionally, they can be incorporated in various CrossFit workouts, like circuit training, AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) or EMOM (every minute on the minute) workouts.

While thrusters are popular in the CrossFit training, they're not exclusive to CrossFit and can be performed as part of any fitness routine or training programme.

How to perform dumbbell thrusters?

Thursters (Photo by Phil Haydn on Unsplash)

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and holding a dumbbell in each hand. You can choose the appropriate weight dumbbells based on your fitness level and strength.

Bring the dumbbells up to your shoulders, with your palms facing inward and elbows bent. This is the starting position.

Begin the movement by squatting down, pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Keep your chest up and back straight throughout the movement.

As you reach the bottom of the squat, explosively drive through your heels to extend your legs, and come back up to a standing position.

As you stand up, simultaneously press the dumbbells overhead. Straighten your arms completely at the top of the movement, fully extending the elbows.

Lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders, and repeat the squat and overhead press motion for the desired number of repetitions.

Tips for performing dumbbell thrusters correctly

Maintain proper form throughout the exercise, keeping the back straight and core engaged.

Keep your knees aligned with the toes during the squat portion of the movement.

Use a weight that challenges you but allows you to maintain proper form.

Control the movement, and avoid using momentum to lift the dumbbells.

Breathe out as you push the dumbbells overhead ,and breathe in as you lower them back to your shoulders.

Dumbbell thrusters muscles worked

Leg muscles (Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash)

As the exercise is a compound exercise, it engages multiple muscle groups, making it an excellent choice for a full body workout. Here are the primary muscles worked during dumbbell thrusters:

Quadriceps

The quadriceps muscles located at the front of the thighs are heavily targeted during the squatting portion of the exercise. They're responsible for extending the knees and powering the upward movement.

Glutes

The glute muscles, including the gluteus maximus, medius and minimus, are engaged during the squatting phase to help extend the hips and provide stability.

Hamstrings

The hamstrings at the back of the thighs act as synergists during the squatting movement, assisting the quadriceps in knee extension.

Deltoids

The deltoid muscles, which are the shoulder muscles, are primarily targeted during the overhead pressing portion of the exercise. They're responsible for raising the arms overhead and stabilizing the shoulder joint.

Trapezius

The trapezius muscles, located in the upper back and neck region, are involved in stabilizing the shoulders and upper back during the overhead press.

Core muscles

Dumbbell thrusters engage the core muscles, including the abdominals and obliques, to provide stability and maintain an upright posture throughout the exercise.

Upper back muscles

The muscles of the upper back, like the rhomboids and rear deltoids, are activated to stabilize the shoulder blades and maintain proper posture.

Additionally, other secondary muscles, like the calves, biceps and forearms, are also involved to a lesser extent during the exercise. By targeting multiple muscle groups simultaneously, dumbbell thrusters provide a highly efficient workout that can help improve strength, power and overall functional fitness.

