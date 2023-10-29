What is E. Coli Bacteria and How Does it Impact Your Health?

You might have heard the name E. coli bacteria associated with various contaminated food or water. There have been many cases worldwide where there have been e. coli outbreaks and many have been affected by this infamous e. coli bacteria.

E. coli bacteria is short for Escherichia coli bacteria. It is basically a rod shaped bacteria which as the name suggests belongs to the class Escherichia.

It is also a gram-negative bacteria which means that they are immune to many drugs and also shows resistance to most antibiotics. This highlights why this infection can be bad for the body.

How can you get an E. Coli Bacteria infection?

Is E. coli bacteria contagious? (Image by Edward Jenner from Pexels)

Now before going into the details of how you get it, it is to be noted that this bacteria is already present in our intestines, and not all of it is bad in fact some strains of it help in digestion. The bad side of this bacteria comes into play when we eat or drink contaminated substances. Some strains of this bacteria cause all the trouble.

If your food is not completely cooked it might contain E. coli in it which when consumed causes this infection. Foods like meat, milk, fruits, and water which are polluted with e. colli are responsible for it.

This infection can also be passed from person to person or from animal to person. Thus it makes, e. coli contagious.

What are the Symptoms related to E. Coli?

What are the Symptoms of E. coli infection? (Photo by cottonbro studio from Pexels)

The symptoms related to E. coli can vary. After the consumption of contaminated food with E. coli the symptoms may appear within the interval of a few days. The early symptoms of this could be abdominal cramps, watery diarrhea, nausea, and fatigue.

The severity of E. coli can worsen and show further symptoms in which the person might experience blood in their urine, visible paleness in the skin, and dehydration.

If you have a good immune system, the person might get better within a week. While some may face severe symptoms like urinary tract infections (UTIs), pneumonia, abdominal infections, etc.

Thus, it is better to get medical assistance with the onset of the symptoms in order to avoid any future complications.

E. Coli Treatment

Treatment of E. coli (Image by ijeab on Freepik)

Within a short amount of time, the symptoms of this infection start to fade away on their own if the individual has a strong immune system.

Although there is no specific treatment for the same, to get rid of this it is to be made sure that the person has a plethora of fluids and food with a low content of fiber in their diet. Rest is another important factor for recovery.

Since E. coli is gram-negative, doctors do not prescribe antibiotics so it is better to avoid over-the-counter medicines, and before any consumption of medicines taking advice from a doctor is a wiser choice.

Children and people with weaker immunity are more prone to getting this E. coli bacteria infection with severe complications. With the visibility of the symptoms, it is better to take medical guidance to avoid these complications.

E. Coli bacteria have significant impacts on our health and can cause more complications for people with weaker immunity. Thus, consuming hygienic food inducing hygienic habits in our daily routine can help in avoiding such infections and outbreaks related to it altogether.