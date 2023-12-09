Health & Fitness

Workout Plans For Men that have proven to grow muscles

By Sayan Ghosh
Modified Dec 09, 2023 10:12 GMT
Workout Plans For Men (Image via Youtube/David Laid)

Workout Plans For Men are a fundamental aspect of achieving fitness goals, particularly when it comes to muscle growth. Choosing the right workout plan is not just about picking exercises randomly; it's a strategic decision that aligns with your physical capabilities, goals, and lifestyle.

The importance of a well-structured workout plan cannot be overstated, especially for men seeking to build muscle mass. Such workout plans for men often incorporate a blend of strength training, endurance exercises, and proper nutrition, all tailored to challenge and grow muscles effectively progressively.

The workout plans for men are designed to target various muscle groups, ensuring balanced development and minimizing the risk of injury. Additionally, they take into account the need for adequate rest and recovery, which is just as crucial as the workouts themselves.

Workout Plans For Men

Workout Plans For Men (Image via Instagram/@calvinklein)

#1 The Classic Bodybuilding Split

Goal: Increase muscle mass and definition.

Duration: 12 weeks

Frequency: 6 days a week

Day 1: Chest and Triceps

  • Bench Press: 4 sets x 8-12 reps
  • Incline Dumbbell Press: 4 sets x 8-12 reps
  • Cable Flyes: 3 sets x 12-15 reps
  • Tricep Dips: 4 sets x 10 reps
  • Overhead Tricep Extension: 3 sets x 12 reps

Day 2: Back and Biceps

  • Deadlift: 4 sets x 6-10 reps
  • Bent Over Rows: 4 sets x 8-12 reps
  • Lat Pulldown: 4 sets x 10-12 reps
  • Barbell Curl: 3 sets x 10 reps
  • Hammer Curl: 3 sets x 12 reps

Day 3: Legs

  • Squats: 5 sets x 8-12 reps
  • Leg Press: 4 sets x 10 reps
  • Lunges: 3 sets x 10 reps each leg
  • Leg Curls: 4 sets x 12 reps
  • Calf Raises: 5 sets x 15 reps

Day 4: Shoulders

  • Military Press: 4 sets x 8-12 reps
  • Lateral Raises: 4 sets x 12 reps
  • Front Raises: 3 sets x 12 reps
  • Shrugs: 4 sets x 10-12 reps

Day 5: Rest

Day 6: Full Body

  • Pull-ups: 3 sets x max reps
  • Dumbbell Snatch: 3 sets x 8 reps each side
  • Kettlebell Swings: 3 sets x 15 reps
  • Box Jumps: 3 sets x 10 reps
  • Plank: 3 sets x 1-minute hold

Day 7: Rest

#2 High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) for Muscle Gain

Workout Plans For Men (Image via Instagram/@davidlaid and @jeffsied)

Goal: Build muscle while improving cardiovascular endurance.

Duration: 10 weeks

Frequency: 5 days a week

Day 1: Upper Body Strength

  • Push-ups: 3 sets x max reps in 30 seconds
  • Dumbbell Row: 3 sets x 15 reps each arm
  • Burpees: 3 sets x max reps in 30 seconds
  • Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 3 sets x 12 reps

Day 2: Lower Body Strength

  • Jump Squats: 3 sets x max reps in 30 seconds
  • Walking Lunges: 3 sets x 20 reps total
  • Box Jumps: 3 sets x 15 reps
  • Deadlifts: 4 sets x 10 reps

Day 3: Rest

Day 4: HIIT Circuit

  • Complete 3 rounds of the following circuit: Kettlebell Swings: 15 reps
  • Mountain Climbers: 30 seconds
  • Jump Rope: 1 minute
  • Medicine Ball Slams: 15 reps

Day 5: Core and Stability

  • Plank: 3 sets x 1-minute hold
  • Russian Twists: 3 sets x 15 reps on each side
  • Leg Raises: 3 sets x 15 reps
  • Bicycle Crunches: 3 sets x 20 reps total

Day 6: Active Recovery

  • Light Jog or Swim: 30 minutes
  • Stretching and Foam Rolling: 15 minutes

Day 7: Rest

#3 Progressive Overload Powerlifting Program

Workout Plans For Men (Image via Instagram/@davidlaid)

Goal: Increase muscle size and strength.

Duration: 8 weeks

Frequency: 4 days a week

Day 1: Squat Focus

  • Back Squat: 5 sets x 5 reps (increasing weight each set)
  • Front Squat: 4 sets x 6 reps
  • Leg Extensions: 4 sets x 12 reps
  • Calf Raises: 5 sets x 15 reps

Day 2: Bench Press Focus

  • Bench Press: 5 sets x 5 reps (increasing weight each set)
  • Incline Bench Press: 4 sets x 6 reps
  • Dumbbell Flyes: 3 sets x 12 reps
  • Tricep Dips: 4 sets x max reps

Day 3: Rest

Day 4: Deadlift Focus

  • Deadlift: 5 sets x 5 reps (increasing weight each set)
  • Bent Over Rows: 4 sets x 6 reps
  • Pull-ups: 4 sets x max reps
  • Barbell Curl: 4 sets x 10 reps

Day 5: Overhead Press Focus

  • Military Press: 5 sets x 5 reps (increasing weight each set)
  • Lateral Raises: 4 sets x 12 reps
  • Shrugs: 4 sets x 10 reps
  • Face Pulls: 3 sets x 12 reps

Day 6 & 7: Rest

Each of these Workout Plans For Men should be accompanied by proper nutrition, hydration, and adequate sleep to maximize muscle growth and recovery. Remember to adjust the weight, sets, and reps based on your fitness level and progress over time.

