Carolina Hurricanes' Stefan Noesen latest to leave Game Four with injury in first period

The Carolina Hurricanes faced another setback in Game Four of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers. Stefan Noesen, one of their key contributors, was forced to leave the game early due to an undisclosed injury. Noesen's departure compounded the Hurricanes' injury woes, coming on the heels of Jaccob Slavin's exit with an apparent upper-body injury.

The loss of two players, combined with an early two-goal deficit, presented a challenging scenario for Carolina. However, the Hurricanes displayed resilience and fought back to tie the game before ultimately falling behind once again.

The exact nature and timing of Noesen's injury remain unclear. Speculation among reporters suggests that he may have sustained a slash to the arm, hand, or wrist area during his shift around seven minutes into the first period. The injury forced Noesen to leave the game, further depleting an already short-handed Hurricanes roster.

Cory Lavalette @corylav Walt Ruff @WaltRuff Stefan Noesen had just two shifts in the first period and did not play in the final 13:16 of the frame.



After looking back, I didn't notice anything abnormal in either of his stints on the ice, but he also hasn't been ruled out yet. We'll see what comes of the situation. It looked like he may have been slashed on the hand/wrist/arm in front of the Panthers' net on that shift.

Noesen had been an instrumental figure in the Hurricanes' playoff resurgence, with four goals and four assists in 14 games. His offensive contributions and consistent play bolstered Carolina's lineup, making his absence a significant blow to the team's chances of mounting a comeback.

Despite the early setback, the Carolina Hurricanes showed tremendous character and resilience. Late in the first period and early in the second, they rallied to tie the game 2-2, defying the odds despite being shorthanded while facing a talented Panthers squad. The Hurricanes' ability to battle back in the face of adversity showcased the determination, depth, and resilience of their roster.

However, the Panthers were quick to respond, as Lomberg scored to regain the lead and give them a 3-2 advantage. The Carolina Hurricanes' valiant efforts were not enough to overcome the challenges they faced, and they found themselves trailing once again.

Noesen's absence loomed large, as his offensive contributions and playoff experience have been invaluable to the Carolina Hurricanes' success. Moving forward, the team would need to regroup and find alternative sources of offense to compensate for his absence.

The Carolina Hurricanes have displayed resilience throughout the playoffs, but the loss of Noesen presents another hurdle to overcome. As they enter the later stages of Game Four and the series, the Hurricanes need to rely on their depth and collective effort to compensate for the absence of their injured stars and keep their playoff hopes alive.

