Is Patrick Kane signing a one-year contract with Red Wings? All we know about star free agent's return after hip surgery

The Patrick Kane situation was finally resolved on Monday morning, as multiple reports surfaced indicating that the Detroit Red Wings had secured the three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Hart Trophy winner.

According to The Athletic's Chris Johnston, the deal is reported to be a one-year agreement. The announcement comes after Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery on the first of June this year, with a recovery timetable of four to six months.

The 35-year-old forward was expected to make a decision regarding his future around Thanksgiving, and the timeline does appear to have been met.

"BREAKING: Patrick Kane has decided to join the Detroit Red Wings as he returns to the NHL following offseason hip surgery, per sources."

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed the news as well. This decision marks a significant moment in Kane's career, signaling his return to the ice after a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

A noteworthy aspect of this signing is Kane's reunion with his old linemate and close friend, Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat, who was traded to Detroit from Ottawa over the offseason, will now join forces with Kane in an attempt to recreate the magic they once shared on the ice in Chicago.

The timing of Kane's decision adds an interesting layer to the narrative, as his former team, Chicago Blackhawks, are scheduled to face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Whether Kane will be immediately slotted into the lineup for this highly anticipated matchup remains unclear.

Looking ahead, the two teams are once again set to clash on February 25th, 2024, in Chicago, a date that holds special significance as it marks Chris Chelios' jersey retirement ceremony.

Former Blackhawks star Patrick Kane's injury timeline

During the 2019-2020 NHL season, Patrick Kane achieved a significant milestone when he scored his 1,000th career point with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In February 2021, he notched his 400th career goal and played his 1,000th career game in March. Kane was recognized as the Best NHL Player at the 2021 ESPY Awards.

The 2021-22 season saw Kane perform remarkably despite playing with an undisclosed injury, recording 26 goals and 66 assists for 92 points. As the Blackhawks initiated a rebuild, Kane's tenure with the team concluded at the trade deadline in 2023.

Kane, along with prospect Cooper Zech, was traded to the New York Rangers, reuniting with former teammate Artemi Panarin. Kane contributed 12 points in 19 games for the Rangers and participated in the postseason, recording one goal and five assists before the team's first-round exit.

Following the playoffs, Patrick Kane underwent successful hip resurfacing surgery, with a projected 4-6 month recovery period. His return to the ice now marks what could be his NHL swansong.