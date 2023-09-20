Maple Leafs HC hints at position change for William Nylander

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for an exciting new season, and it appears that some changes may be in store for William Nylander. In a recent tweet, David Alter, a prominent reporter covering the Maple Leafs, shared a significant revelation from Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe:

"William Nylander will start at center at camp tomorrow, Sheldon Keefe says."

According to Alter's tweet, Keefe hinted at a potential position change for talented forward William Nylander, as the young player is set to start at center during training camp.

Nylander is a versatile Canadian-born Swedish professional ice hockey player. He has primarily played as a right winger throughout his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, making his mark as a skilled and dynamic forward. Nylander was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round, eighth overall, during the 2014 NHL entry draft.

This positional switch, with Nylander transitioning to center, has piqued the interest of Maple Leafs fans and NHL enthusiasts. While Nylander has excelled on the wing, a move to center could bring a new dimension to his game and provide the Maple Leafs with additional depth at this crucial position.

Sheldon Keefe, known for his strategic acumen and ability to maximize player potential, likely has a specific vision in mind for Nylander in this role. The center position demands a strong two-way game, with responsibilities both offensively and defensively. Nylander's adaptability and hockey IQ will be key factors in determining his success in this new role.

As the Maple Leafs' training camp gets underway, all eyes will be on Nylander as he takes on the challenge of playing center.

More details on William Nylander's contract

William Nylander's earnings for the 2023-24 NHL season will amount to $6 million, with a corresponding cap hit of $6,962,366.

Over the course of his career, spanning eight seasons with at least one NHL game played, Nylander has amassed a total of 430 points from 521 games. During playoff appearances, he has contributed 40 points in 50 games.

Nylander's current contract is the second he has signed, with a total value of $50.2 million. Furthermore, he is slated to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at which point he will be 28 years old.