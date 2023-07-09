Milan Lucic's recent interview on The Eric Francis Show, where he discussed the challenges of playing and staying in the city of the Calgary Flames, has triggered a range of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter. Milan Lucic, who played over 200 games over four years for the Flames had this to say about the city of Calgary:

Fans have taken to the platform to express their thoughts on Lucic's comments, offering diverse perspectives on the matter.

One fan tweeted,

"He's pretty much eliminating most Canadian teams with this statement."

Another fan's response to Lucic's comments touched on his tendency to voice complaints when leaving teams. They wrote,

"Lucic always has a complaint when he leaves, eh. Didn't win in Edmonton because Connor was too young of a captain."

Marsh @Cmarsh21 @dashinthepark @HeavyHockeyNet Lucic always has a complaint when he leaves eh. Didnt win in Edmonton because connor was too young of a captain @dashinthepark @HeavyHockeyNet Lucic always has a complaint when he leaves eh. Didnt win in Edmonton because connor was too young of a captain

Expressing frustration, another fan tweeted,

"The majority of NHL players and most professional athletes have just become completely spoiled. Maybe we need another strike or lockout, and they can go play in the KHL. They will have a better appreciation for smaller North American cities and the amenities."

CupChamps89 @CupChamps89 @dashinthepark @HeavyHockeyNet The majority of NHL players and most professional athletes have just become completely spoiled. Maybe we need another strike or lockout and they can go play in the KHL. They will have a better appreciation for smaller North American cities and the amenities. @dashinthepark @HeavyHockeyNet The majority of NHL players and most professional athletes have just become completely spoiled. Maybe we need another strike or lockout and they can go play in the KHL. They will have a better appreciation for smaller North American cities and the amenities.

A fan with a contrasting viewpoint simply tweeted,

"Soft players."

Add Name Here @DoubleBench @dashinthepark @HeavyHockeyNet This is the same guy who complained about a short off season after they won the Cup. @dashinthepark @HeavyHockeyNet This is the same guy who complained about a short off season after they won the Cup.

Anthony @tpellerin55 @dashinthepark @worldhockeyrpt @HeavyHockeyNet Sounds entitled. Once upon a time, players were thrilled and dreamed to be drafted, then the entitlement kicks in. @dashinthepark @worldhockeyrpt @HeavyHockeyNet Sounds entitled. Once upon a time, players were thrilled and dreamed to be drafted, then the entitlement kicks in.

FlamesFan @FlameFanForLife @dashinthepark @HeavyHockeyNet lucic should focus on being a better player than wanting to watch mlb and nba @dashinthepark @HeavyHockeyNet lucic should focus on being a better player than wanting to watch mlb and nba

Some fans questioned whether these issues were exclusive to the Calgary Flames or applicable to other Canadian cities as well. Others expressed skepticism regarding Lucic's tendency to voice complaints upon leaving teams. These diverse reactions demonstrate the varying perspectives among NHL fans regarding the factors that may influence players' decisions to stay or leave a particular team or city.

The Calgary Flames are expected to announce their new coach for their AHL team

The Calgary Flames have been busy during the off-season, making significant progress by appointing a new General Manager and Head Coach. However, in the process, they may have missed out on a promising young coach in the NHL.

Despite the surprise decision to choose Ryan Huska over two-time AHL Coach of the Year Mitch Love, Love has now become an assistant coach for the Washington Capitals.

Nonetheless, the Calgary Flames seem to have resolved most of their concerns, except for finding a replacement for Love. According to General Manager Craig Conroy, fans can expect the announcement of the new Calgary Wranglers coach within the next week.

Ryan Pike @RyanNPike Speaking to the media after development camp, #Flames GM Craig Conroy said that "hopefully" they'll have a new AHL head coach named "in the next week or so." Speaking to the media after development camp, #Flames GM Craig Conroy said that "hopefully" they'll have a new AHL head coach named "in the next week or so."

The leading candidates for the position are not yet clear, but with a talented roster that includes players like Cole Schwindt, Connor Zary, and potentially Dustin Wolf, along with promising prospects, it is an attractive opportunity for young coaches.

Given the emphasis on youth and future development by the new regime, this decision will be crucial, as Mitch Love's hiring played a significant role in the development of players such as Jakob Pelletier, Dustin Wolf, and Matthew Phillips.

Poll : 0 votes