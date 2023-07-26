"Something fishy is going on": Matt Murray's LTIR announcement puzzles Toronto Maple Leafs fans

In a surprising announcement made on Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs revealed that goaltender Matt Murray will be placed on long-term injured reserve prior to the start of the season. The news caught many NHL fans off guard, leaving them speculating about the circumstances surrounding Murray's injury and the implications it may have for the team.

Leafs PR @LeafsPR The Maple Leafs announced today that goaltender Matt Murray is out indefinitely and will be placed on Injured Reserve/Long Term Injury prior to the start of the season.

As word spread across social media, Twitter exploded with reactions from passionate hockey fans. One fan humorously tweeted:

Eric J. @ericthebeardo @LeafsPR Robidas Island has returned! No trade partners means magical mystery injury

Alex @alexYQR @LeafsPR Welcome to the island

———— @MarnerBetter_ @LeafsPR and we got cap space again

Ian @Treemanboy1 @LeafsPR But he was healthy for playoff games. Something fishy is going on

Landon @westpointlando @LeafsPR Robidas island baby let’s go

Mike the #blackhawks fan @Matapumo @LeafsPR The Dubas effect still in full swing baby

Reece @reecebai05 @LeafsPR Ain’t no way he’s hurt still lol. Cap circumvention right there

Brad Lagasse @BradLagasse @LeafsPR Say Hi to Stephane and Muzz for us

While the Toronto Maple Leafs did not provide specific details about Matt Murray's injury, the announcement has sparked a range of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter.

A look at Matt Murray's NHL career

Murray's hockey career began in 2012 when he was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third round of the NHL Draft. During the 2014-15 season in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, his outstanding performance set new records and earned him recognition.

He made his NHL debut on December 19, 2015, against the Carolina Hurricanes and secured his first NHL win just two days later, playing against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Over the following months, Murray made occasional appearances for the Penguins until April, when he started all five games leading up to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he became the team's starting goalie due to an injury to Marc-Andre Fleury. Murray's skill and composure were on full display as he played a crucial role in helping the Penguins win their fourth Stanley Cup.

The next season, Murray continued to impress with an impressive record of 32-10-4 in 49 games played. Unfortunately, he suffered a playoff injury, allowing Fleury to step in and lead the team to the Eastern Conference Final.

Despite his success, Murray's journey took a different path when he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on October 7, 2020. He faced new challenges and gained valuable experience during his two seasons with the Senators.

However, on July 12, 2022, Matt Murray was given a fresh start when he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.