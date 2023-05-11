The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to stay alive in the playoffs with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 4, and William Nylander knows that the job is far from over. The winger stressed that winning one game was just a small step in the right direction and that they have a long way to go.

He said:

"It's going to take even more than it did tonight, but I think winning one here is obviously a step on the way," William Nylander said postgame. "Don't want to get too high, it's just one win. We've got a long ways to go. If we battle, we have a chance against these guys."

Nylander, who opened the scoring with a power-play goal, acknowledged the team's need to step up and credited his teammates for a strong effort.

After facing criticism for their performances in the series, William Nylander and Mitch Marner came up big in Game 4, each scoring their first goal of the series.

Maple Leaf's head coach Sheldon Keefe praised the team's "best effort of the season" and noted the importance of the victory.

Keefe added:

"Of course, from the coach side of it, now you look and say, 'That's the standard. That's what we've been trying to get to, that is what's required.' So, we can't have any letup in that regard," Keefe said.

The Maple Leafs will look to build off their Game 4 win as they head into Game 5 at home in Toronto on Friday.

William Nylander helps Toronto Maple Leafs avoid sweep against Florida Panthers in Game 4

The Toronto Maple Leafs kept their playoff hopes alive by winning Game 4 against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. The Leafs played their best game of the series so far and looked more confident coming into the game.

William Nylander scored the opening goal for the Leafs in the second period, converting a backhand goal from a pass by Michael Bunting on a powerplay. Mitchell Marner added to their lead in the third period by scoring his first goal of the series, converting a wrist shot from a feed by Jake McCabe.

Florida Panthers v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Two

Although the Panthers dominated the third period with 10 shots on goal, they failed to make a comeback and lost the game 2-1 in the end. Sam Reinhart scored the lone goal for the Panthers, trimming the Leafs' lead by half in the third period.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have another chance to stay alive in the series when they face off against the Panthers in Game 5 at the Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

If the Leafs continue to play with the same confidence and determination they showed in Game 4, they have a good chance of making a stunning comeback in the series.

Poll : 0 votes