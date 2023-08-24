William Nylander reveals his controversial take on pineapple on pizza debate

In a shocking twist that might come as a surprise to a lot of fans, William Nylander has publicly revealed his controversial and unique way of eating pizza.

Previously, fans were quite enthusiastic when Adrian Kempe's habit of putting banana slices on his tacos was made public. This time around, we have a new NHL player on the list of players with unique food choices.

This revelation came during a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast with hosts Jeff Marek and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, who were in Sweden to attend the NHL European Media Tour.

The Canadian-born Swedish ice hockey prodigy and Toronto Maple Leafs right winger shared his opinion on the infamous pineapple on pizza debate.

As a guest on the podcast, William Nylander was asked about the best things he loves about Sweden, his ancestral homeland. Without missing a beat, he responded with enthusiasm:

"Prolly the food. Swedish food."

It's well-known that Sweden boasts a diverse and rich culinary heritage, and Nylander's appreciation for his country's cuisine set the stage for a culinary bombshell that would follow.

Upon further questioning about his favorite dishes, William Nylander mentioned a local Swedish pizza establishment close to his home:

"There's so many dishes. But there's this Swedish pizza place close to where I live. When I get home, I hit it up maybe 4-5 times the first couple weeks."

While it's not uncommon for professional athletes to indulge in their favorite foods, what Nylander said next raised eyebrows and sparked a fervent debate.

The topic shifted to the age-old argument: Should pineapple be allowed on pizza? The hosts turned the spotlight on Nylander, eagerly awaiting his response.

Nylander said:

"That's an order we usually go with. Me and my buddies, we go pineapple on pizza."

The proclamation quickly caught up on social media platforms.

William Nylander's strong position in the Maple Leafs roster

William Nylander's unique perspective on pineapple-topped pizza challenges conventional expectations. Born in Canada and raised in Sweden, Nylander embodies a blend of cultures and experiences, both on and off the ice.

Drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Nylander's skills as a right winger have been a cornerstone of the team's success.

The 2022-2023 NHL season showcased Nylander's exceptional talents, as he notched an impressive 87 points—comprising 40 goals and 47 assists—across 82 regular-season games. His contributions extended to the playoffs, where he continued to shine with 10 points, including four goals and six assists in 11 games.

Poll : Do you like pineapple on pizza? Yes No 0 votes