NHL starting goalies tonight: Projected starters for your fantasy hockey team | Jan. 15

There were 10 NHL contests on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, so Tuesday is a lighter schedule with eight games.

Of course, a few teams are skating on the second night of a back-to-back, but everyone is getting closer to the NHL All-Star Game break, so clubs should be emptying the tanks now, with valuable points on the line.

As of this morning, only two NHL teams have confirmed their starters, so there could be shuffling before the games kick off at 5:00 pm. ET. There's the marquee matchup of the day, the Edmonton Oilers hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs, or the NHL Draft Lottery battle between the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks.

So, there are plenty of engaging contests to pay attention to.

(* Indicates goalie is confirmed to start in today's NHL game)

Projected NHL starting goalies for Jan. 15

Anaheim Ducks at Washington Capitals

2023-24 statistics: 7-10-1 / 3.56 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Charlie Lindgren (Washington)

2023-24 statistics: 8-4-2 / 2.24 GAA / .929 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 3.11 GAA / .850 SV%

Colorado Avalanche at Ottawa Senators

Ivan Prosvetov (Colorado)

2023-24 statistics: 4-3-1 / 3.16 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: First meeting

Mads Sogaard (Ottawa)

2023-24 statistics: First game

Career vs. opponent: 0-1-0 / 5.11 GAA / .833 SV%

Seattle Kraken at New York Rangers

Chris Driedger* (Seattle)

2023-24 statistics: 1-0-0 / 1.00 GAA / .974 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-0-0 / 0.00 GAA / 1.000 SV%

Igor Shesterkin (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 17-10-0 / 2.83 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 2.22 GAA / .933 SV%

New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

Semyon Varlamov (New York)

2023-24 statistics: 6-4-2 / 2.78 GAA / .918 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 17-10-2 / 2.36 GAA / .919 SV%

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg)

2023-24 statistics: 21-7-3 / 2.19 GAA / .924 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-5-0 / 2.94 GAA / .910 SV%

Los Angeles Kings at Dallas Stars

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles)

2023-24 statistics: 10-10-2 / 3.27 GAA / .891 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-2-0 / 2.73 GAA / .924 SV%

Jake Oettinger (Dallas)

2023-24 statistics: 12-8-2 / 2.96 GAA / .901 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 7-4-0 / 2.74 GAA / .913 SV%

San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks

Mackenzie Blackwood (San Jose)

2023-24 statistics: 5-17-2 / 3.84 GAA / .892 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 3-0-1 / 2.46 GAA / .910 SV%

Petr Mrazek (Chicago)

2023-24 statistics: 10-16-1 / 3.13 GAA / .904 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 5-2-2 / 2.57 GAA / .918 SV%

Toronto Maple Leafs at Edmonton Oilers

Martin Jones (Toronto)

2023-24 statistics: 8-4-1 / 2.30 GAA / .924 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 4-2-1 / 2.32 GAA / .915 SV%

Stuart Skinner* (Edmonton)

2023-24 statistics: 18-9-1 / 2.63 GAA / .903 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 1-1-0 / 4.04 GAA / .877 SV%

Arizona Coyotes at Calgary Flames

Karel Vejmelka (Arizona)

2023-24 statistics: 6-10-2 / 3.32 GAA / .895 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 0-5-0 / 5.21 GAA / .874 SV%

Jacob Markstrom (Calgary)

2023-24 statistics: 13-11-2 / 2.59 GAA / .912 SV%

Career vs. opponent: 10-3-3 / 2.10 GAA / .928 SV%