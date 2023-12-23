Toronto Maple Leafs vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Dec 23rd 2023

The Columbus Blue Jackets (11-17-6), having lost three consecutive home games, will welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs (16-8-6) to Nationwide Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on BSOH and ESPN+.

Toronto's previous road game on December 21 resulted in a 9-3 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres, while Columbus suffered a 3-2 overtime loss at home to the Washington Capitals on the same day.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game preview

Throughout the season, Columbus has struggled defensively, allowing an average of 3.62 goals per game, ranking them 31st in the league.

Despite averaging 3.15 goals offensively, the team's defensive challenges have persisted. Notably, Zach Werenski has contributed with one goal and 24 assists this season.

In goal, Spencer Martin has faced difficulties, maintaining a .892 SV%, a 3.57 GAA, and a -3.8 goals save average on 333 shots.

Meanwhile, Toronto's inconsistent performance has been a persistent issue throughout the season, posing a potential challenge in their upcoming match.

The team averages 3.57 goals per game, ranking 3rd in the league offensively, but their defense allows 3.43 goals, placing them at the 25th spot in the NHL.

William Nylander has been a standout player with 15 goals and 27 assists this season.

However, in goal, Ilya Samsonov has struggled with a .871 SV%, a 3.79 GAA, and a -11.6 goals saved above average on 356 shots.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

In a total of 42 games, combining regular season and playoffs, the Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets have faced each other, resulting in the Maple Leafs holding an overall record of 20-20-1-1 (48.8%) against the Blue Jackets. In regular season encounters, the Maple Leafs maintain an 18-17-1-1 (50%) record against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The longest winning streak in Maple Leafs history against the Blue Jackets spanned 3 games, starting with a 4-1 victory on Feb 12, 2004, and concluding on Feb 19, 2008. Presently, the Maple Leafs hold the 22nd-ranked penalty kill percentage in the league at 78.26%, while the Blue Jackets rank 11th with an 82.11% penalty kill percentage. The Blue Jackets win 47.7% of faceoffs, ranking 25th in the NHL, while the Maple Leafs boast the sixth-highest faceoff win percentage at 53.1%.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and prediction

This season, Toronto has played 26 games as the favorite and won 14 of them.

In five games with odds lower than -200, the Maple Leafs secured one victory and carries a 66.7% chance of winning on Saturday.

The Blue Jackets, as the underdog in 30 games this season, pulled off upsets in 10 of them, boasting a success rate of 33.3%.

In games where the Blue Jackets were listed at +166 or longer, they hold a 5-9 record, indicating a 37.6% chance of winning in the upcoming matchup.

Prediction: Blue Jackets 4 - 3 Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Blue Jackets to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: Yes.

