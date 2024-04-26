"I don’t think that FC Goa dominated the game for all 90 minutes" - Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky has stated that despite leading by a 2-0 margin until the 90th minute, FC Goa did not completely dominate the first leg of their 2023-24 ISL semifinal at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday, April 24.

The Islanders eventually secured a 3-2 victory in the thrilling contest with a dramatic comeback scoring three goals within six minutes. Speaking at the post-match press conference after Mumbai City FC's epic comeback win, Kratky expressed his thoughts by opening up about the tightly fought encounter by saying:

"It was a good game, a fantastic game to watch with a high-scoring finish. We conceded two goals due to some errors, but again, that happens. We just needed to keep going with belief, and that's what we did It was an equal game. I don’t think that FC Goa dominated the game for all 90 minutes. I'll disagree with that. We know that they are a quality team. There were good phases for them, and there were good phases for us as well."

"Our defense is strong, but our belief in scoring goals is also very high" - Petr Kratky

Boris Singh Thangjam broke the deadlock in the 16th minute. FC Goa skipper Brandon Fernandes once again found the back of the net for his side to double the lead in the second half.

The fate of the game which was heading in Goa's favor until the 90th minute changed completely as Lallianzuala Chhangte's brace and Vikram Partap Singh's 91st-minute strike ensured that Mumbai City FC will enter the home leg with a clear advantage over the Gaurs.

About the upcoming second leg clash which is all set to be played on Monday, April 29, at the Mumbai Football Arena, an optimistic Petr Kratky feels his team's defense is strong while their belief in scoring goals is also high ahead of the all-important match.

"Again, (it’ll be a) new game for me. I want players to play again to win because this is us; we want to go for it. And I want that mentality there. They have a quality team and can hurt you. But going home in good spirits, again from 0-0, it’ll start next week. The away goals (advantage) doesn’t count, so it’s just a one-goal lead now. We just have to make sure that we don’t concede goals again (in the second leg). Our defense is strong, but our belief in scoring goals is also very high," Kratky said.

With the momentum on their side, one-goal lead, and the prospect of playing the second leg at home, Mumbai City FC already have one foot in the summit clash.

It is now up to the players to utilize these factors which are already favourable to them by making it to the final by overcoming the Goan challenge.