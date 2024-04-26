"If I am a player today, I would be very angry (with) how Mumbai City FC celebrated the victory in our face" - Manolo Marquez

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez has stated that if he were a player, he wouldn't be pleased with how Mumbai City FC celebrated their 2023-24 ISL first-leg semifinal victory in Fatorda. Despite being 0-2 down until the 90th minute of the game, the Islanders staged a dramatic comeback by scoring three goals in the last few minutes to seal the game by a 3-2 margin on Wednesday, April 24.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the heartbreaking defeat in front of their stunned home supporters, the 55-year-old expressed displeasure not only with his team's mentality towards the end of the game but also about how Mumbai City FC celebrated their win. He said:

"If you concede the 2-2 and the 2-3, it means that the team doesnt have character. With everyone, I am very angry and disappointed. I cannot develop the character. You have (it) or you don't have (it). If I am a player today, I would be very angry (with) how Mumbai City FC celebrated the victory in our face. They have to know there are still 90 minutes. I think that if you show the correct character, let's see who will celebrate at the end of the game in Mumbai."

Expand Tweet

"We conceded three goals today and this is the reason that we are not the champions of the Shield" - Manolo Marquez

Goals from Boris Singh Thangjam and skipper Brandon Fernandes in each of the halves gave FC Goa a comfortable 2-0 lead which they maintained until the 90th minute of the game. Out of nowhere, the fortunes suddenly shifted towards Mumbai City FC as Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Partap Singh scored a goal each within a minute. Chhangte, who was looking unstoppable went on to score the match-winner in the 96th minute to seal the game 3-2 for Petr Kratky's men.

Despite losing the encounter, the immensely experienced Manolo Marquez felt that his team played one of their best games this season until they conceded those three goals. Apart from expressing the fact that his players were at their best tactically, the Spaniard who revealed the reason for not being able to clinch this season's League Winners' Shield also opened up by saying,

"We played maybe the best game in the competition till the 85th or 86th minute, and then we showed why we are not the champions of the Shield. We conceded three goals today and this is the reason that we are not the champions of the Shield. We played a very good game tactically. Physically, because we played against a strong team, we were okay. But the most important part (what) we don't have is mentality."

It will be an uphill task for FC Goa to overcome the Mumbai City FC challenge as the hosts will be looking to reach the summit clash with a memorable performance at home in the second leg which is all set to be played on Monday, April 29 at the Mumbai Football Arena.