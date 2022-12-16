Be the first one to comment on this story
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Sindh
1.Kamran Ghulam
KPH
. BAT
221
Runs
2 Matches
2.Saim Ayub
SIN
. ALL
179
Runs
3.Danish Aziz
103
Runs
4.Waqar Ahmed
87
Runs
1 Match
5.Saifullah Bangash
SIN
. WK
67
Runs
1.Mohammad Hasnain
SIN
. BOWL
211.11
2.Rehan Afridi
KPH
. WK
140.74
3.Asif Mehmood
133.33
4.Saim Ayub
114.74
5.Sharjeel Khan
SIN
. BAT
104.69
1.Ihsanullah
KPH
. BOWL
7
Wkts
2.Mohammad Imran
4
Wkts
3.Mir Hamza
4.Khalid Usman
KPH
. ALL
3
Wkts
5.Sohail Khan
1.Mohammad Sarwar
2.67
2.Sohail Khan
3.67
3.Mohammad Hasnain
3.86
4.72
5.Shahnawaz Dahani
4.89
W
L
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
