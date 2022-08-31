Stadium
Headingley, Leeds
Pitch
Spin-friendly track with some bounce available for pacers
Playing XI
Laura Wolvaardt is a terrific player when it comes to batting. She is leading the charts with the most runs. She has scored 236 runs in 5 inns with an avg of 47 runs. One should consider her in the fantasy team.
Batters like Smriti Mandhana and Danielle Nicole Wyatt are consistent with their performances. Smriti has scored 178 runs in 5 inns. while Wyatt has scored 162 runs in 5 inns. Both are in terrific form.
Amanda Wellington and Lauren Bell are fantastic bowlers for Southern Brave. Amanda has picked 11 wickets in 5 games while Lauren has picked 9 wickets in 5 games. Both the players are unavoidable to pick in fantasy teams.
SOB batters are in great form and one should look out for more SOB players than NOS. NOS are stable with their bowling attack but lack good batters for the long run.
Hot Picks: Lauren Wolvaardt, Amanda Wellington, Smriti Mandhana
Safe Picks: Danieele Wyatt, Lauren Bell
Stay Aways: Lucy Higham, Tahila Mc garth
Grand League Picks: Lauren Wolvaardt, Amanda Wellington