Be the first one to comment on this story
Odisha
Punjab
Your input will be completely confidential and used in accordance with our privacy policy
1.Mandeep Singh
PUN
. BAT
190
Runs
4 Matches
2.Abhishek Raut
ODI
. ALL
153
Runs
5 Matches
3.Anmolpreet Singh
139
Runs
4.Subhranshu Senapati
ODI
. BAT
125
Runs
5.Prabhsimran Singh
PUN
. WK
101
Runs
1.Anmolpreet Singh
112.10
2.Rakesh Pattnaik
106.33
3.Sanvir Singh
101.12
4.Prabhsimran Singh
101.00
5.Mandeep Singh
91.35
1.Tarini Sa
10
Wkts
2.Abhishek Sharma
PUN
. ALL
8
Wkts
3.Rajesh Mohanty
ODI
. BOWL
7
Wkts
4.Harpreet Brar
PUN
. BOWL
6
Wkts
5.Siddarth Kaul
1.Saurabh Kanojia
2.85
2 Matches
3.37
3.Jayanta Behera
3.50
4.Baltej Singh
3.65
5.Gaurav Chaudhary
3.78
L
W
D
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.
Power through the road less traveled with the all-new Tundra.