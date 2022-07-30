Create
Michigan Cricket Stars
23/1 (4)
Current Run Rate: 5.75
SLA won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Haladhara Das *
0
2
0
0
0
Ryan Scott-I
14
11
1
1
127
P'SHIP
0 (2)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Vraj Patel *
2
0
13
1
6.5
 
1.6 Vraj Patel to Ryan Scott, 1 run
1.5 Vraj Patel to Ryan Scott, no run
1.4 Vraj Patel to Ryan Scott, no run
1.3 Vraj Patel to Ryan Scott, Four
1.2 Vraj Patel to Ryan Scott, no run
1.1 Vraj Patel to Ryan Scott, 2 runs
0.6 JG Dill to Ryan Scott, 1 run
0.5 JG Dill to Ryan Scott, no run
0.4 JG Dill to Ryan Scott, no run
0.3 JG Dill to Nauman Anwar, 1 run
0.2 JG Dill to Nauman Anwar, no run
0.1 JG Dill to Nauman Anwar, 2 runs