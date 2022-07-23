Create
TIGXI vs BXI
Match 19
Pondicherry T20 2022
Date & Time
23 Jul, 09:30 AM IST
Venue
Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, Puducherry
Poll: Which team will win?

Tigers XI

Bulls XI

Before toss Tip 1 Tip 1
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image M Mathavan
Player Image Siddharth Naidu
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image K Aravind
Player Image J Karthikeyan
Player Image Jay Pandey
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image S Jasvanth
Player Image Bharat Bhushan Sharma
Player Image R Vijai
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Vikneshwaran Marimuthu
Player Image Paras Ratnaparkhe
Player Image Jullian Jacab captain icon
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Jullian Jacab captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image Vikneshwaran Marimuthu
Before toss Tip 2 Tip 2
wicket-keeper icon Wicket-Keeper
Player Image M Mathavan
cricket bat icon Batters
Player Image K Aravind
Player Image R Ragupathy
Player Image Jay Pandey
cricket ball icon Bowlers
Player Image S Jasvanth
Player Image Bharat Bhushan Sharma
Player Image Santhosh Kumaran S
Player Image S Sharan-Y
cricket all rounder icon All Rounders
Player Image Vikneshwaran Marimuthu
Player Image Paras Ratnaparkhe
Player Image Jullian Jacab captain icon
cricket captain icon Captain
Player Image Jullian Jacab captain icon
cricket vice-captain icon Vice Captain
Player Image S Jasvanth
Avg Scores on this pitch

1st Innings

147/7

2nd Innings

137/6

Scorecard yet to be updated

The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.

Match starts in
Starts 23 Jul 2022, 09:30 AM IST
 
COMMENTARY YET TO BEGIN

Our commentators are warming up. They will start the commentary soon.