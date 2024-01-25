Confident Superlek believes Takeru “has never met a fighter” like him in storied kickboxing career

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 knows that upcoming challenger Takeru Segawa is a highly accomplished fighter. But he asserts that the Japanese superstar has not faced an opponent like him in his career.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will defend his world title against ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on Sunday, January 28, in Tokyo, Japan. It will be the Thai champion's second defense of the world title he claimed a year ago.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek shared his thoughts on facing veteran Takeru, underscoring that he will present something his opponent has not seen before.

The 28-year-old champion said:

“Yes, this is a difficult task for me. Because I have less kickboxing experience than him. But Takeru has never met a fighter like me before.”

Takeru, 32, will be making his promotional debut at ONE 165 in front of the hometown crowd at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

He signed with ONE Championship last year as a sought-after free agent after a highly accomplished career in K-1, where he made history by becoming a three-division world champion. Now in ONE, he is looking to take his career to an even higher plane.

Meanwhile, Superlek will be competing in his sixth fight in the last 13 months at ONE 165. He currently holds a 12-1 record in the promotion.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superlek not intimated by Takeru in title fight

While up against a formidable foe at ONE 165 this weekend, Superlek Kiatmoo9 made it known that he is not scared of Takeru Segawa. However, he admitted he has to be mindful of some things considering what his opponent is capable of bringing.

The two top kickboxers headline ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on Sunday, January 28, in Tokyo, Japan. The Thai champion will be staking his world title against the local hero, who is out to make a grand entrance in ONE Championship.

Speaking to the promotion ahead of the marquee clash, Superlek said he respects what Takeru has accomplished in his career but said it is not something to be intimidated of:

“For Takeru, I’m not intimidated by him. There are things I just need to be careful of. There’s nothing to be scared of because I don’t get scared in the ring.”

ONE 165 is the promotion’s first live on-ground event in Japan in nearly five years.