"I'd love to compete in the US too" - Danielle Kelly clamors for a spot at loaded ONE 168 card in Denver

ONE Championship is making its long-awaited return to the United States with ONE 168: Denver happening on September 6 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, featuring a loaded card that ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly wants to be a part of.

As fans of the world's largest martial arts promotion have come to know about Kelly, she wants nothing more than to continue shining against top competition - especially on home soil.

Here's what she said via her Instagram stores:

"Hey @onechampionship I'd love to compete in the US too..."

Kelly's last bout inside the Circle came this past September where she faced long-time rival Jessa Khan over the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title, overcoming Khan's defense with her ever-dynamic offense to even their career head-to-head at one victory apiece.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native currently has a ONE Championship record of three wins and a draw, the latter seeing her win a $50,000 bonus as she got into a see-saw battle of attrition with Japanese legend Mei Yamaguchi at ONE X.

Can Danielle Kelly make it onto ONE 168 card?

As it stands, the currently announced bouts for ONE 168 are the following:

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Stamp Fairtex (women's strawweight MMA world championship)

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (bantamweight Muay Thai world championship)

Kade Ruotolo vs. Mikey Musumeci (lightweight submission grappling world championship)

Liam Harrison vs. Seksan Or Kwanmuang (catchweight (140 lbs) Muay Thai)

Based on the number of fights at ONE Fight Night 10, which was their first live event in the United States, there is still a strong chance that Kelly may find herself being included on the monumental card in the coming weeks.

Tickets for ONE 168 are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.