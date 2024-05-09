"I just push myself" - Smilla Sundell plans to run another marathon after grueling war with Natalia Diachkova

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden can't seem to stop pushing herself to the limit. Less than a week after her grueling world title exchange with hard-hitting Russian fighter 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova, Sundell is already chomping at the bits to return home to Sweden so she can partake in her other passion -- marathon running.

Sundell battled Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 4th.

After facing adversity like never before in the first round of the contest, Sundell dug deep to score a technical knockout in the second stanza, digging a thunderous liver shot to Diachkova's midsection that incapacitated the Russian instantly.

The 19-year-old teenage sensation now plans to return to Sweden to run another marathon -- a newfound hobby that she is obsessed with.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Sundell said:

"I just push myself. I think I just keep going, keep going at what's in my head. I want to run the marathon again in June."

Sundell did the same thing following her April 2022 victory over Jackie Buntan to nab her the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. And now, she wants to do it again.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action of ONE Fight Night 22 via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell on fight-ending KO of Natalia Diachkova: "That was me doing what I did best"

Former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell was not at all satisfied with her performance against Natalia Diachkova and thinks she could have done better.

But she's also thankful that she's able to rely on her fighting instincts, which Sundell believes saved her.

She told South China Morning Post:

"I think that was me doing what I did best. I don't know what I did really good this time around, to be honest."