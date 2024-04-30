"It was a very good experience" - Halil Amir on training with MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov for his return at ONE Fight Night 22

Undefeated Turkish MMA sensation 'No Mercy' Halil Amir will be making his featherweight debut in ONE Championship this weekend, and the 29-year-old has enlisted the aid of none other than MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov to help him prepare for battle.

Amir is set to lock horns with fellow unbeaten warrior Akbar Abdullaev at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Amir was seen in the gym with Nurmagomedov recently, as the two spent some time working out together.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the Turkish star talked about training with 'The Eagle'.

The 29-year-old said:

"Khabib did several training sessions. For me, it was a very good experience. He has hard training at his school."

Will the work Amir put in with Khabib be enough to produce another spectacular victory at ONE Fight Night 22? Only time will tell.

Halil Amir on facing undefeated Akbar Abdullaev: "I don't have a special plan for him"

Turkish superstar 'No Mercy' Halil Amir isn't putting too much pressure on himself before his fight this weekend against unbeaten Akbar Abdullaev. In fact, he's treating this match against his Kyrgysztani opponent as just another day at the office.

He told ONE Championship:

"I don't have a special plan for him. I will enter the ring and move forward, as always."

Both men are coming into this fight with perfect professional records, so that only means one thing -- somebody's 'O' has got to go.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.