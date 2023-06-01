A video that recently went viral shows UFC star Kai Kara-France competing in a pirate-themed MMA event held on a cruise ship. The event dates back to June 1, 2015, and was called Malaysian Invasion: Mixed Martial A'rr. Kara-France took on Dindo Camansa and secured an emphatic 12-second KO. Interestingly, this was the first and only event of such kind.

Watch the video below:

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman



The undercard featured a guy named Kai Kara-France knocking his opponent out in 12 seconds.

Despite the bout being eight years old, the majority of the fans just found out about it. Reacting to the same, many demanded that such events happen more often. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Why did this only happen once?"

"This is good stuff. We need more."

"Kai coming out to O.T. Genasis really brought me back for a second. Haven’t heard that song in a long time."

Danny @MitchellMMA

"He threw like 102 punches in 12 seconds"

"Pirate Fighting League? Sold. #PFL"

"That guy is a pretty good fighter! I’d say he probably did well for himself"

Fau1in @fau1in

"Exactly how real pirates would have settled their disputes. No notes. Perfect idea. They should do this again."

HeathFerris BLM 🦁 @HeathFerris

"Brazilians whats the tune in the first 3 seconds"

norwoodomedov @norwoodomedov

Kai Kara-France speaks on his UFC 277 loss to Brandon Moreno

Kai Kara-France was last seen in action about a year ago against Brandon Moreno at UFC 277. Fighting for the interim flyweight champion, the 30-year-old ended up suffering a third-round TKO loss in what was his second defeat to Moreno in three years.

Kai Kara-France is set to return to the octagon later this weekend. The No.3 ranked flyweight will take on Amir Albazi at UFC Fight Night on June 4.

Ahead of his bout this weekend, Kara-France sat down for an appearance on The MMA Hour where he discussed his loss to Brandon Moreno.

Kara-France said:

"I left it in the cage. I didn't take it with me. I was proud of the camp I put together. I was winning that fight until I wasn't, and there's some positives that we can take away from it. It just shows that I'm right there with the best guys. Moreno's a great fighter, a great champion, did great against Figgy, and made it look easy. It just showed that we're right there."

Watch the clip below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
#TheMMAHour



Kai Kara-France left his loss to Brandon Moreno "in the cage" and is inspired by Israel Adesanya to "never lose sight" of his championship goal

