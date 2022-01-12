KSI all praise for Jake Paul following Tyron Woodley knockout, but says he still can't like 'The Problem Child'

KSI has praised Jake Paul for his achievements in the world of combat sports in such a short period of time. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is undefeated inside the squared circle and has also picked up a pair of knockout wins over former MMA world champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

KSI recently gave 'The Problem Child' props for his incredible knockout of Woodley, claiming it was 'absolutely legitimate' as well as stunning. Having said that, the British YouTuber and rapper also said he still isn't fond of Paul as an individual.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, KSI stated the following:

"I still hate him. Sorry Logan, but I think he's a c**t. I don't know, like obviously he's [Jake Paul] smashed it like he's killed it like you know like with what he's done yeah fair fu**ing play, like it's pretty good like the way he knocked out Woodley was stupid and people are saying it's fake, it's not fake, like he cleaned him out and it was a great shot but I don't know. For me like I can't in my heart be like 'oh I like him now,' like I just can't..."

KSI and Jake's older brother Logan fought each other in a pair of boxing matches back in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The first fight ended in a majority draw with two judges scoring it 57–57 and the other 58–57 in favor of KSI.

More KSI @moreKSI 3 years since KSI vs Logan Paul amateur fight 3 years since KSI vs Logan Paul amateur fight https://t.co/zK8S0Gq2wN

In the rematch, KSI got his hand raised via split decision with two judges scoring the bout 56–55 and 57–54 in favor of KSI, and one scoring the fight 56–55 in favor of Paul.

Jake Paul's confidence is sky-high following knockout win over Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul is undefeated in pro-boxing with an impressive 5-0 record. Having already picked up four knockout wins in five fights, Paul's confidence is sky high at the moment. He's even teased a potential switch to MMA down the line.

'The Problem Child' said he'd train in MMA at the famous American Kickboxing Academy under the watchful eyes of head coach Javier Mendez and UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. While Paul is yet to begin his journey in MMA, it'll be interesting to see if he does indeed train with 'The Eagle'.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma https://t.co/pA1gkCrdzE

As of now, though, Paul seems content fighting UFC fighters under boxing rules.

