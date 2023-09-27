Nina-Marie Daniele issues four-word reaction after Gordon Ryan hilariously accuses Instagram of being "transphobic"

Nina-Marie Daniele asked Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Gordon Ryan to stop messing with people on the internet late at night. Daniele has quickly become popular in the MMA journalism scene with her witty and light-hearted style. She often communicates with fighters in a more casual way, which separates her from most of the interviewers.

Recently, Gordon Ryan posted a screenshot of the gender distribution of his Instagram followers. The platform allows its users to choose the pronouns of their choice in the bio, which may or may not conform to their biological sex.

Ryan’s screenshot revealed that 93.8 percent of his followers were men, while the remaining 6.1% were women. He took a hilarious jab at Instagram, accusing the platform of being "transphobic" for not having a separate category for people of other genders, and wrote in the caption:

“Ig=transphobic. I wanna know how many non-binary followers I have. The [redacted]”

Nina-Marie Daniele left a message for Gordon Ryan in the comments section:

“Go to bed dude [laughing emojis]”

Nina-Marie Daniele leaves the internet in splits with her social media posts

The world of MMA is full of people who stand out for their hilarious online presence. Former UFC middleweight Darren Till, heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis, and Belal Muhammed are some fighters with extremely witty social media handles, who often crack fans up with hilarious posts or comments. Nina-Marie Daniele is certainly a valuable addition to this category.

Apart from conducting interesting conversations with MMA fighters, Daniele maintains witty social media accounts. In the most recent post on her Instagram account, the MMA journalist highlighted the difference between her public and private life with a hilarious video of herself that left Instagram users in splits.

In another post, Daniele trolled absurd fashion show trends with a short sketch.

Daniele is also one of the few vocal supporters of the outspoken Sean Strickland, who was a massive underdog heading into the UFC 293 middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya.

Her reaction to Strickland’s upset win over 'The Last Stylebender’ was caught on camera and spoke volumes about her genuine happiness for ‘Tarzan’s’ win.

