"She can dictate the fight" - Lito Adiwang explains why Smilla Sundell still has the 'edge' over fearsome Natalia Diachkova

As dangerous a fighter as 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova is, Filipino strawweight firecracker 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang believes reigning champion Smilla Sundell is still the best fighter in the division.

Sundell combines overwhelming physical advantages with her height and reach, with the tenacity she picked up training with Stamp in Fairtex Training Center in Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang talked about the ONE Fight Night 22 main event and said he was leaning toward 'The Hurricane' to take home the win.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"This is exciting. The challenger is very hungry to become a champion, but for me, I'll give a big edge to Smilla [Sundell]."

Adiwang believes Sundell has the best combination of fighter traits he has seen in the women's Muay Thai division. He further stacked praise on the Swedish sensation:

"We saw in their previous fights that she was in control, and I was really impressed with her fight IQ. She can control the fight, she can dictate the fight."

Needless to say, this fight will be epic, with the aggressive Diachkova coming after Sundell's belt. 'The Hurricane' will do everything in her power to stop this freight train from steamrolling her way to the belt.

'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell to defend Muay Thai gold against 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova in ONE Fight Night 22 main event

19-year-old teenage sensation 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell is set to defend the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against hard-hitting Russian 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova.

The two meet at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.