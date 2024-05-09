American Olympian and former WWE star Gable Steveson appears to be a hot prospect for NFL scouts after his recent release from the professional wrestling promotion last week. Steveson has reportedly been contacted by several NFL teams, who may sway his decision to compete in mixed martial arts in the future.

According to his agent, Dave Martin, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist wrestler has been honing his MMA skills at the renowned Kill Cliff FC gym with Henri Hooft and Robbie Lawler. Unsurprisingly, Steveson is torn between pursuing a career in professional football or mixed martial arts.

After @mma_orbit reported the news on X, via Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour show, many fans took to the post's comments section to express their opinions on what career path Steveson should go down.

Some fans opined that Steveson should join an NFL team and play pro football instead of signing with the UFC to make more money. One fan commented:

"Yeah he’s more than likely going to NFL. The money just ain’t there with the UFC unless you’re at the top, and only like 7 fighters have reached “that level” in terms of pay."

Another fan encouraged Steveson to join the NFL and wrote:

"Just go to the NFL for the guaranteed money, even if bro does well the most he'll make fighting without being champ is like 400k per fight."

On the other hand, some fans wanted the 23-year-old to compete in MMA, given his unique skillset. One fan wrote:

"Love him at HW, kid is so young too. 'DC' could form Gable into a contender by 28, no doubt."

Another user stated:

"Would love to see him in the cage."

Journalist Ariel Helwani believes Gable Steveson could excel in MMA

Veteran reporter Ariel Helwani recently shared his thoughts on Gable Steveson potentially competing in mixed martial arts. As mentioned, the former WWE star has been training with two of the most well-known personalities in MMA and has the option of transitioning to professional fighting.

During an episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani discussed Steveson potentially fighting in the cage and outlined reasons why he could be an immensely successful fighter. He said:

"We'll see how the story of [Steveson's] interest in mixed martial arts unfolds. I always thought that he would be best suited for MMA once done with the collegiate wrestling. And I always thought that he would be a bada** and a generational talent in MMA and then could consider [professional] wrestling, and I wouldn't be surprised if that happens."

