"There's like monkeys out there watching" - Kade Ruotolo says 'crazy' gym in Costa Rica is a dream come true

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States is ecstatic that the family gym in Costa Rica is finally opening its doors.

The 21-year-old phenom built the gym with his twin brother Tye Ruotolo, the ONE welterweight submission grappling king, and their dad.

Speaking on the Jaxxon Podcast, Ruotolo shared the wild story of how the gym came about.

He said:

"It's been a long time coming. It's built by my brother and I, and my dad, so us three together. My dad started like give or take 15 years ago. He started out [with] the house in Costa Rica, just surfing and fishing. It was paradise. We started building the house but shit happened and life got crazy. It was hard financially, so it was just sitting there for just 15 years like rotting away in the jungle."

Kade and Tye Ruotolo are two of the biggest stars in ONE Championship today, the world's largest martial arts organization. With their epic performances and endless bonuses from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the twins now have enough to complete their family legacy.

Kade added:

"Finally, this past year, we just put all our money and attention towards it and it's finally finished up. The house is finished. We built the gym, the pool, it's like a whole compound. It's beautiful. It's amazing. In the rainforest, when you're training outside, there's like monkeys out there watching. It's crazy."

Kade Ruotolo to make pro MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo is set to make his highly anticipated professional mixed martial arts debut.

The 21-year-old will face fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

