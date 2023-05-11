UFC 290 is set to go down on July 8 and will be part of the 11th edition of the promotion's annual International Fight Week, which will take place from July 3 to July 9 in Las Vegas. According to recent reports, a lightweight bout between Kamuela Kirk and Esteban Ribovics has been added to the already stacked fight card.

As per a report by MMA Junkie, verbal agreements between all parties involved are already in place with paperwork expected to be issued shortly. However, no official announcements have been made as yet.



While Kirk and Ribovics were initially meant to fight at UFC 285, their bout never materialized due to the 'The Jawaiian' pulling out after suffering an injury. He was replaced by former PFL championship runner-up Loik Radzhabov, who emerged victorious after defeating 'El Gringo' via unanimous decision.

This bout will be Kamuela Kirk's lightweight debut in the promotion. Originally fighting in the featherweight division, the 29-year-old is 1-1 in the UFC. Meanwhile, the Argentinian is 0-1 in the promotion.

The UFC is renowned for scheduling some of the most exciting fights during International Fight Week every year and this year will be no different.

International Fight Week: How does the UFC 290 full fight card look?

The UFC's International Fight Week is only two months away and the week-long festivities will include the UFC 290 pay-per-view event, the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and the fully immersive and interactive two-day UFC X fan experience.

UFC 290 will cap off an immensely packed and exciting week in July and is undoubtedly one of the biggest events of the year. UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that the official pay-per-view line-up has been made final.

As expected, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovsi will face interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez for a title unification match in the headlining fight of the card.

The co-main event features another title fight. UFC flyweight champion Brandon Morena is set to defend his title against Alexandre Pantoja in their trilogy fight on July 8.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will return to the octagon to face surging middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis in a title eliminator. Dana White has announced that the winner of this bout will challenge middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the title next.

Elsewhere on the card, Jalin Turner will face Dan Hooker in a lightweight contest and Bo Nickal will go up against Tresean Gore in a middleweight fight.

