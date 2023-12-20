UFC alum has a two-word reaction as over 170 people with links to Jeffrey Epstein are likely to be named

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to a tweet by news outlet Daily Loud, which revealed some news pertaining to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Daily Loud posted a tweet suggesting that "over 170 people" who had links to Jeffrey Epstein will be revealed in "unsealed court documents." The tweet read:

"Over 170 people with links to Jeffery Epstein will likely be named in unsealed court docs in the upcoming weeks"

Schaub reacted to it by simply saying:

"Ooooooh boy"

Check out Brendan Schaub's reaction here:

Expand Tweet

A federal judge on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, ruled that court documents naming Jeffrey Epstein's victims and associates should be unsealed and released to the public. The decision comes as part of a settled lawsuit against the disgraced financier's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

As part of the court proceedings against Maxwell, a British socialite who was convicted for child s*x trafficking and found to have connections with convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein, a federal judge ordered the court to make certain documents public.

U.S. Federal Judge Loretta Preska ordered the names to be made public on Jan. 1, 2024, and anyone wanting to object to the move has the next 14 days to appeal. The list reportedly includes about 150 names, including one public figure.

Brendan Schaub's "theory" on Colby Covington's UFC 296 performance against Leon Edwards

Brendan Schaub uploaded a video of himself speaking on the UFC 296 main event, which saw Edwards make his second successful title defense, this time against Colby Covington.

In the video, Schaub said:

"When Colby went after Leon's dad, I was like I don't like that...but this is my theory with that. Colby did that because his team knew Colby was not the same version that he was two years ago. And they got to do something to get in Leon Edwards' head because he's too good, he's going to beat Colby everywhere. And if Leon comes correct, he's going to beat the sh*t out of Colby. So, we got to get him out of that mindset."

The fighter-turned-stand up comic also added that Covington's chances of winning UFC gold are all but "over."

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet