Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.: Full video highlights

The highly anticipated Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. boxing clash took place on May 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The fight was for the vacant IBF lightweight title.

In his last outing, Kambosos Jr. locked horns against Maxi Hughes in July 2023. 'Ferocious' got his hand raised in that encounter via majority decision and won the IBO lightweight belt. Prior to that fight, the 30-year-old had suffered two back-to-back losses against Devin Haney.

Lomachenko, on the other hand, was last seen in action a year ago when he went toe-to-toe against Haney in May 2023. The night did not go well for the Ukrainian as he lost the bout via unanimous decision. Before that, Lomachenko was riding a three-fight win streak.

Check out the two fighters making their way to the arena below:

'The Matrix' started the fight on a good note and landed several combos on Kambosos Jr.

'Ferocious' found success in landing body shots against the Ukrainian.

The two boxers threw caution to the wind and got into a slugfest to close out the third round of the fight.

Lomachenko got the better of Kambosos Jr. in the fourth round.

As the fight progressed, Lomachenko continued to outclass the Australian.

'The Matrix' proceeded to score a TKO victory in the 11th round of the fight.

