WATCH: Izaak Michell gets trippy with his takedowns in preparation for world title tiff against Tye Ruotolo in Bangkok

Submission grappling's popularity in the mainstream has continued to grow through the years, and it is set to be the showpiece of a ONE Championship card again in early April.

Come April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tye Ruotolo will be defending his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship against Izaak Michell.

Ruotolo captured the inaugural world title in November 2023 against Magomed Abdulkadirov after a hard-fought contest with the judges, who awarded him the victory via a unanimous decision.

Fans are already quite familiar with what Ruotolo can bring to the table thanks to his otherworldly Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skillset that has seen him capture the gold medal in the 2022 IBJJF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

In the case of his upcoming challenger in Michell, ONE Championship fans will get their first look at how he fares inside the ONE Circle, as this bout will also serve as his debut.

Despite having a tough task ahead of him in his first bout under the world's largest martial arts promotion, Michell showed fans via social media just how ready he is to play the aggressor against Ruotolo on fight night.

Izaak Michell opens up on his career goal

Fighters from all walks of life have differing motivations for choosing combat sports as their livelihood.

Michell's ultimate goal is to give back to his community by opening his academy, where anyone can learn about the art of submission grappling.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and for free on Prime Video for all subscribers in North America.