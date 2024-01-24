“We saw the results of our brainstorming” – Joshua Pacio says ‘teamwork’ has been instrumental at Lions Nation MMA

Joshua Pacio says the teamwork at his new gym, Lions Nation MMA, has made all the difference.

Last year, Pacio walked away from his longtime gym, Team Lakay, along with a slew of his teammates, including Eduard Folayang, Jhanglo Sangiao, and Jeremy Pacatiw. The change appears to have been a good move for Pacio as ‘The Passion’ earned a big win over Mansur Malachiev in October. That win paved the way for his rematch with reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks at ONE 166 in Qatar on March 1.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan about the environment at Lions Nation, Pacio says that their teamwork has been a real game changer.

“Inside that six months, we saw the results of our brainstorming,” Pacio said. “It’s not just me, it’s not just Kuya Eduard, it’s not just him, it really is teamwork. What we achieved in those six months were the results of our teamwork.”

Joshua Pacio looks to set things right in rematch with Jarred Brooks

Stepping inside the Circle later this year, Joshua Pacio will look to even the score with Jarred Brooks after surrendering the strawweight MMA title to ‘The Monkey God’ at ONE 164 in Manila. Pacio’s offense fell flat in their championship clash as he was constantly waiting for Brooks to shoot in and take things to the ground.

His game plan resulted in a lackluster performance and a decisive unanimous decision defeat. Two things he intends to rectify when the two strawweight standouts scrap inside the Circle at Lusail Sports Arena.

Who comes out on top when ‘The Passion’ runs it back with Jarred Brooks at ONE Championship’s mega-sized debut in Qatar?

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.