ONE Super Series: 4 Exciting Striking matchups at ONE 79 Shanghai

Fireworks are Guaranteed!

Fans are in for a treat, as a quartet of ONE Super Series match-ups is on deck for ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON.

There will be three Muay Thai contests on the show, one of which will feature two-time Muay Thai World Champion Tukkatatong Petpayathai (241-33-2) against Lion Fight Welterweight World Champion Ognjen Topic (32-20-2) in a meeting of bantamweights.

They will be joined by Chinese hero Han Zi Hao (57-14), who squares off against Stergos “Greek Dynamite” Mikkios (19-9-2) in another bantamweight contest.

Also, WBC Japan Muay Thai Champion Yukinori Ogasawara (15-4-4), who scored a sensational spinning back-elbow KO in June, will face two-time Muay Thai World Champion Hakim Hamech (42-8) in a flyweight bout.

Completing the selection of all-striking affairs is a kickboxing match between two promotional debutants.

Eight-time Kickboxing World Champion Daniel “The Rock” Dawson (53-13) will meet ISKA Kickboxing World Champion Mustapha “The Flying Dragon” Haida (38-7-3) at a catch weight of 72.5 kilograms.

ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON will be held on Saturday, 8 September at the famous Baoshan Arena in Shanghai, China. This list looks into the striking matchups scheduled to occur in Shanghai during the ONE: BEYOND THE HORIZON.

#1 Ognjen Topic vs Tukkatatong Petpayathai (Bantamweight) Kickboxing

Ognjen Topic is one of the United States’ top-ranked kickboxers. He is a three-time Muay Thai World Champion and two-time national champion.

Training out of his home base of North Jersey Muay Thai, Topic makes frequent trips to Thailand to sharpen his skills at Eminent Air Gym in Bangkok.

He began training in taekwondo and earned his black belt before transitioning to Muay Thai at the age of 18 after falling in love with the art.

Since then, he has stepped into the ring over 50 times against Muay Thai legends such as Saenchai, Coke Chunhawat, and Paowarit Sasiprapa.

Along the way, he won WBC and WKA USA national championships, as well as World Titles in the Muay Thai Grand Prix, IKF, and Lion Fight. Known for his highly technical style, Topic will now face Tukkatatong Petpayathai in an ONE Super Series kickboxing contest.

Two-time Muay Thai World Champion Tukkatatong Petpayathai came from humble beginnings in a small countryside village in the Buriram region of Thailand.

He was introduced to the world of Muay Thai by watching bouts on television with his father, and by the age of 10, he was already competing in his first bouts.

Driven to further his success, he moved to Bangkok to train at the famed Kiatpetch gym when he was 14 years old. Tukkatatong has competed at the most famous stadiums in Thailand, including Lumpinee and Rajadamnern, facing the biggest names in the sport.

He has amassed more than 270 professional bouts over the course of his illustrious 20-year career, capturing two World Titles at the famed Channel 7 Stadium along the way. Tukkatatong now makes his second appearance in ONE to take on Ognjen Topic in an ONE Super Series kickboxing bout.

