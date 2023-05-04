NASCAR 2023: Where to watch AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway qualifying? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

NASCAR is shifting from concrete oval Dover Motor Speedway, to tri-oval Kansas Speedway, for the AdventHealth 400.

This weekend will be full of thrilling racing action as the 1.5-mile-long track hosts Next Gen cars for the third time since last year’s playoff race.

After an eventful weekend in Dover, where Martin Truex Jr., ends his 54 winless streaks in non-exhibition Cup races, it will be interesting to see how drivers cope with the challenges posed by the Kansas track in AdventHealth 400.

Last year, NASCAR returned to the 1.5-mile Tri-oval track for the first time with the NextGen car and currently hosts two annual NASCAR race weekends.

A total of 36 NASCAR Cup Series cars are set to start the race on Sunday (May 7) and compete for 267 laps, giving us 400 miles of bumper-to-bumper racing. Ahead of Sunday’s race, there will be a qualifying race on Saturday (May 6) to determine the starting lineup for the 12th race of the season.

The driver with the fastest qualifying speed will win the pole. The rest of the grid for AdventHealth 400 will be determined according to the drivers' qualifying speed.

Kurt Busch won last year’s AdventHealth 400 and before that Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in 2021.

Where to watch the 2023 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 qualifying race at Kansas Speedway?

Here is the qualifying schedule for this week's Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway:

Saturday, May 6, 2023

5:05 pm ET: AdventHealth 400 practice race

5:50 pm ET: AdventHealth 400 qualifying race

Both the practice and qualifying session will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the AdventHealth 400?

There is a lot of reshuffling going on in the points table after every weekend’s race and this game of musical chairs will continue till the end of the regular season.

After securing season best finish of P2 at Dover Motor Speedway, Ross Chastain gained the top spot in the points table with 370 points; he has four top-five finishes. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is second with 367 points, with the #20 Toyota driver finishing P6 last week.

Kevin Harvick (332 points), Martin Truex Jr. (330 points), and Ryan Blaney (326 points) round off the top five in the Cup Series standings.

Catch another thrilling Cup race this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Poll : 0 votes