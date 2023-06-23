NASCAR Ally 400 start time, TV schedule, where to watch, and more explored

NASCAR returns to Nashville Superspeedway for the third edition of the Ally 400 race this Sunday (June 25). The track located in Lebanon, Tennessee will host the Xfinity and Truck Series races over the weekend.

As NASCAR enters the second half of the season, the 1.33-mile concrete oval in Tennessee will host the 17th race of the 2023 Cup Series season. The track will host the 15th race of the Xfinity Series and the 13th of the Truck Series over the weekend from June 23 to June 25.

The green flag for the Ally 400 Cup Series race is set to drop at 7 pm ET (4 pm PT) this Sunday. The 400-mile race will be contested over 300 laps with Stage breaks at 90 and 185 laps.

The Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race is scheduled for 8 pm ET on Friday. Following the Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday, the green flag for the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race drops at 3:30 pm ET.

Here is the schedule for the entire weekend.

Friday, June 23, 2023

4 pm ET: Truck Series practice

4:30 pm ET: Truck Series qualifying

5:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

6:30 pm ET: Cup Series practice

8 pm ET: Rackley Roofing 200

Saturday, June 24, 2023

12 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Tennessee Lottery 250

Sunday, June 26, 2023

6:35 pm ET: Driver introductions

7 pm ET: Ally 400

Catch the Ally 400 Cup Series race live on NBC and PRN. The pre-race concert will feature country singer Parker McCollum.

Exploring the previous winners of the NASCAR Ally 400

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 winner Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports has dominated the Nashville Superspeedway, winning both the NASCAR Cup Series races on the track. Kyle Larson won the first edition of the Ally 400 in 2021 with teammate Chase Elliott following up with a thrilling victory in 2022.

When the 1.3-mile concrete oval hosted next-gen cars for the first time last year, all three manufacturers were represented by the top three finishers. Following Elliott, Kurt Busch finished second in the #45 Toyota and was followed by #12 Ford driver Ryan Blaney.

Heading into this year's Ally 400 race, Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Chase Elliott are the favorites to win the race. Larson has the best betting odds to win the race followed by his two teammates and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, who qualified on pole last year.

Catch the drivers live in action in the Ally 400 race at 7 pm ET this Sunday.

